Nene Leakes says she is still a friend of Wendy Williams but has important trust issues

Wendy Williams made fans prepare for the worst when he announced that he received a text message from Nene Leakes saying he would resign from Real Housewives of Atlanta. Shortly after, both Nene and his publicist stated that he had not made a decision about his future in the program.

Later, Leakes revealed that he thought it was a violation of the girl's code, since he was simply venting with his friend. It didn't help that, in addition to telling his national audience that Nene is starting RHOA, he also revealed that he has a great secret that will make others feel sorry for her.

The Broadway star recently addressed mania in a YouTube video where she explained that she is still a friend of the talk show host but has important trust issues.

She told her audience: ‘Wendy and I are friends. I have aired on many occasions. That particular day, I didn't let off steam with her, I just sent her a text message. And then he went to the couch and started talking. I think personal private conversations should be kept private. I think anyone should be able to let off steam with a friend without a friend expelling him totally or telling him what he said to someone. I just … it wasn't a great thing. "

The self-proclaimed queen of RHOA continued saying: ‘When something like this happens, it really hurts because it's like you don't know if you can trust someone. Who can you trust? Who can you talk to? It's like, "Oh my God, you can't talk to anyone about anything person!" So I have dealt with that. "

This occurs after some criticized the broadcast legend for exposing their friend on live television, while others feel it was an advertising trick that obviously worked.



