NBA Paris: Giannis Antetokounmpo falls 30 points and gets 16 rebounds while Milwaukee Bucks wins the masterpiece | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his bill as the star attraction in the NBA Game in Paris, losing 30 points and dominating the cup with 16 rebounds when the Milwaukee Bucks charged in the fourth quarter to get the victory over the Charlotte Hornets , 116-103.

NBA Paris 2020: game leaders Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 30

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 6

Bounces: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 16 Charlotte Hornets Points: Malik Monk – 31

Assists: Devonte & # 39; Graham / Terry Rozier / Malik Monk – 5

Bounces: Devonte & # 39; Graham – 7

The teams entered the final draw tied when the Charlotte Hornets led for much of the game, but it was the Bucks who had enough in the final stretch for victory.

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks, George Hill had 1 points while Khris Middleton had 14 and nine assists.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points, Devonte & # 39; Graham was 19 and Marvin Williams scored 18.

Milwaukee recovered to tie 78 in the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dump in the room. Then Antetokounmpo got underway and committed a foul when passing through the defense.

And from there, the MVP helped boost its team in the final stages in its impressive double double performance.

Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with his eighth consecutive victory. The Bucks have the best start of 46 games in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they won the NBA championship.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have lost eight in a row. They are then home with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the same night the Bucks are the hosts of the Washington Wizards.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.