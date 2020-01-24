NBA Paris: Giannis Antetokounmpo falls 30 points and gets 16 rebounds while Milwaukee Bucks wins the masterpiece | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton showed European fans three different ways to score three points in a burst in the last quarter, raising the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the first game of regular NBA season in Paris.

NBA Paris 2020: game leaders Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 30

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 6

Bounces: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 16 Charlotte Hornets Points: Malik Monk – 31

Assists: Devonte & # 39; Graham / Terry Rozier / Malik Monk – 5

Bounces: Devonte & # 39; Graham – 7

Antetokounmpo organized a show with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, helping the Bucks win their eighth consecutive game and sending the Hornets to their eighth consecutive loss.

After the teams fought for a tie at 78 after three quarters, Pat Connaughton gave Milwaukee the advantage forever with a dump in the first possession of the Bucks of the last period.

Image:

Giannis rises above his defender for a dump during the NBA game in Paris



Then, the Milwaukee trio set up a clinic.

Antetokounmpo added three points in a traditional three-point play, making a lay-up in which he received a foul before converting the free kick.

Korver added three free throws after receiving a foul in a three-point shot attempt and Middleton drained a three-point jumper from beyond the goal, leading an 11-2 burst that opened a 89-80 lead.

The Hornets, who debuted in the regular season across the Atlantic, were no closer to six the rest of the way.

Milwaukee recovered to tie 78 in the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dump in the room. Then Antetokounmpo got underway and committed a foul when passing through the defense.

And from there, the MVP helped boost its team in the final stages in its impressive double double performance.

Playing a regular NBA season game in Europe almost exactly five years after beating the New York Knicks in London, the Bucks fought an uphill battle for most of the three quarters.

Devonte & # 39; Graham treated European fans with a rarity, a four-point play, and combined with Terry Rozier to make all of Charlotte's score in a 12-4 burst to start the game.

The Hornets led up to nine in the fourth, and retained a 55-50 lead in half.

Milwaukee finally tied with a don-in from Donte DiVincenzo with 24.8 seconds remaining in the third period, producing a tie of 78 and setting the stage for the withdrawal of the fourth quarter of the Bucks.

Eric Bledsoe backed Antetokounmpo with 20 points for the Bucks, who had defeated the Hornets 137-96 in their only previous meeting this season.

George Hill contributed 16 points from the Milwaukee bank, while Middleton finished with 14 and Brook Lopez had 12. The Bucks outperformed the Hornets by 50.6 percent to 37.2.

The top-bench game kept Charlotte in the game, with Malik Monk reserve leading all scorers with 31 points, while Marvin Williams added 18.

Graham finished with 19 points to go with a total of seven team rebounds, while Rozier added 13 points.

Williams and Graham hit four triples each when Charlotte beat Milwaukee 42-30 behind the line.

