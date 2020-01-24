NBA All-Star 2020: With the headlines revealed, which players from the East and West should win reserve places?

The revelation on Thursday night of the headlines of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game did not spark much controversy.

The Western Conference from five o'clock was quite easy to predict, and although some fans could argue with the Eastern Conference selections, that could be more a product of positional designations than actual votes. Rudy Gobert jazz center speaks for many frustrated NBA fans and analysts, I'm sorry, Jimmy Butler.

Why is Jimmy not listed as a guard? – Rudy Gobert (@ rudygobert27) January 24, 2020

NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fan voting

What if we rectify the situation with the reserve picks? There will be desaires with only seven places left in each conference (two guards, three strikers, two jokers), but that is always the case before the All-Star weekend.

(Note: Sporting News did not have an official media vote for the Star Game holders this year. Reservations are chosen by the NBA's head coaches.)

Starters of the Eastern Conference All-Star

Position Player Equipment Fan rank Player rank Media range Weighted Score Sun Kemba walker Celts 3 one one 2.0 Sun Bring young Hawks one 3 two 1.75 F Giannis Antetokounmpo * Dollars one one one one F Pascal Siakam Raptors two 3 4 4 2.75 F Joel Embiid 76ers 3 two two 2.5

*Captain

Conference This All-Star is reserved

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers.

Simmons has been a defensive monster this season. He leads the NBA in steals per game (2.2) and is fourth in deviations (3.8). His aversion to the 3-point line will always be a problem, but he has an average of 16.0 points and a total of 8.5 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. It is also the main reason why the Sixers are 5-3 without Joel Embiid.

G: Kyle Lowry, Raptors

The veteran owner makes his presence felt every second he is on the ground. Its efficiency is not excellent (40.8 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from a 3-point range), but it is averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds with the usual defense, hustle and leadership. The Raptors are just a game out of second place in the East. They wouldn't be in that position without Lowry.

F: Jimmy Butler, heat

Once again, Butler has a solid case to start, but you know, the positions. It is thriving individually in Miami (20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists) without ingesting possessions (a percentage of use of around 25, similar to Kristaps Porzingis or Montrezl Harrell). Butler is a legitimate bidirectional star. Just ask Heat coach Erik Spoelstra About its impact.

F: Bam Adebayo, Heat

And Butler's friend comes with him. Adebayo is the perfect small ball center. He is a capable scorer and rebounder (15.8 points, 10.5 boards per game), not to mention an underrated pin (4.6 assists). It can protect the paint, but it is fast enough to light the perimeter without being shaken by smaller guards. The scary part? He is 22 years old.

F: Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Sabonis is a double-double monster, third in the NBA (34) behind Antetokounmpo (37) and Andre Drummond (36). He has an excellent footwork and feels around the basket, which gives Indiana guards an ideal pick-and-roll companion. Not surprisingly, it is the second in screen assistance (7.1) after Master Gobert (7.8).

WC: Khris Middleton, Bucks

The best team in the NBA deserves another All-Star, and Middleton is the logical choice. He is around 20 points per game and turns off the lights (50.0 / 42.1 / 88.9 is divided into field goals, triples and free throws). He has also been a key contributor to the dominant defense of the Bucks (No. 1 in defensive qualification by a significant margin).

WC: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Hard call in the last wild card between two Celtics strikers. Tatum glides over Jaylen Brown despite being less efficient. Both players are strong defensively, but Tatum has to carry a heavier offensive load and is closer to option No. 1 when Kemba Walker is not directing the program. There is also a much greater drop in performance when Tatum sits compared to Brown.

Contempt: Jaylen Brown, Celtics

It would be completely understandable if Brown receives the approval on Tatum, but it is difficult to eliminate any other reservation. Don't go crazy, bostonios!

Western Conference, starting stars

Position Player Equipment Fan rank Player rank Media range Weighted Score Sun Luka Doncic Mavericks one one one one Sun James harden Rocket two two two two F Lebron James* Lakers one one one one F Anthony Davis Lakers two two two two F Kawhi Leonard Scissors 3 3 3 3

*Captain

Western Conference All-Star reserves

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Of course, the Blazers are not very good. Don't blame Lillard. He has an average of 28.3 points per game, while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent in triples. That would be impressive on its own regardless of the brutal series of injuries for Portland. Basically it has been "Dame Time,quot; throughout the season.

G: Devin Booker, Suns

Booker lives up to his score numbers last season, but much more efficient in 2019-20 (58.4 true shots compared to 63.0). He has taken a few steps forward as a defender (how to try), and Phoenix moves from an average team with Booker on the floor (1.9 net points) to the last five when he is in the bank (minus -5.5 net points). Give the boy his first appearance in the All-Star Game.

F: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Speaking of All-Stars for the first time, this has to be a lock. Gobert is once again a worthy candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year, and is scoring 15.6 points per game in almost 70 percent of shots. He was the biggest snub last year, so let's not do this again. Jazz fans could mutiny.

F: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

"The Joker,quot; started slow, but before shouting about your location here, check your numbers from December 1 (27 games): 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game with 53.9 percent of shots and 39.2 percent with triple. . He is one of the main offensive creators in the game, regardless of his position.

F: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

When the Pelicans fell in the Western standings after a losing streak of 13 games earlier this season, it felt like they had taken Ingram All-Star opportunities with them. However, New Orleans is not yet out of the race for eighth place, and Ingram should be recognized for his efforts. He is averaging 25.5 points per game (10th in the NBA) and has seen a great jump in efficiency (39.4 percent from the 3-point range, more than 6 percent better than 2018-19 with the Lakers).

WC: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Mitchell has been an important contributor during the recent stretch of 18 Jazz victories in 20 games. It reaches its usual individual totals (24.7 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds) but does not seem to damage the movement of the Utah ball. Gobert's case is more airtight, but Mitchell is a solid choice.

WC: Chris Paul, Thunder

Did you think Paul would disappear in Oklahoma City? No The 34-year-old has been outstanding for the Thunder, especially when the game is in play. He is the top scorer in the league and shoots an absurd 53.6 percent in the decisive time. Once it reaches the elbow, defenders should simply walk to the other end because it is effective. Glad to have you back, CP3.

Contempt: Paul George, Clippers / Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

George and Towns are unquestionably All-Star players, but the lack of playing time is too much to ignore. George has registered only 26 games (799 minutes) this season, and Towns has 27 (901 minutes). Compare them to someone like Ingram (40 games, 1,386 minutes) or Paul (45 games, 1,430 minutes), and there's not much room for debate.