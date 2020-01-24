NASA deploys its exclusive ER-2 aircraft at Hunter Army airfield – Defense Blog

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, commonly known as NASA, has deployed its exclusive ER-2 meteorological research aircraft at the Hunter Army Airfield, located in Savannah, Georgia.

An unusual plane will call Hunter Army Airfield home for the next few months, according to the Fort Stewart Office of Public Affairs.

On January 15, NASA landed its ER-2 meteorological research aircraft in Hunter. Pilots, scientists and the ground crew will call the facility home until March 1 while conducting missions to study snowstorms on the east coast.

The ER-2 flew to Hunter from the Palmdale facilities of NASA. The plane is equipped with several sensors to study the winter weather.

NASA will use the data collected during the two-month campaign to study snow-related weather to better predict and understand snowstorms.

NASA's research test pilot, Tim Williams, is one of two pilots flying Hunter's ER-2. He said the ER-2, the NASA version of the U-2 spy plane of the Air Force, can fly up to 65,000 feet.

"At that time, we are practically over the entire atmosphere," Williams. "It is very similar to what a satellite can do. The difference between us and a satellite is that we can lower the instrument at the end of the day and work on that."

NASA chose Hunter for several reasons, including the space available for hanging and the weather in the Savannah area.

"Finally, this plane has to get off and land," Williams said. “If we were in the state of New York, I might have to land in that snowstorm. And this plane is not really good at that. "

Hunter Army Airfield is no stranger to NASA missions; In the past, NASA identified the runway as an alternative landing site for the space shuttle.