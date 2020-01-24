Nahki Wells: Burnley's boss, Sean Dyche, confirms the interest of Nottingham Forest, Bristol City | Soccer news

















1:26



Burnley's manager, Sean Dyche, says a decision will be made on whether to withdraw striker Nahki Wells from his QPR loan period.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche confirmed that striker Nahki Wells could change championship clubs this month.

Sky sports news This week it was reported that Nottingham Forest and Bristol City have made an approach to sign Wells, which is currently provided in QPR, in a permanent agreement.

Dyche says he is in talks with Hoops boss Mark Warburton, and that the Clarets could remember the player in order to sell him, leaving the Rs with few options, but also putting a permanent offer on the table.

"We have the ability to bring it back here," Dyche confirmed. "I talked to Mark Warburton and let him know the different options there are.

"In recent days there has been a lot of interest in him. Rightly. He's scoring goals in the Championship."

Nahki Wells is currently on loan at QPR

"He knows he is well thought out here, but he wanted and needed football. But we will make a decision about it, in whatever way it turns out."

Wells, whose contract expires in the summer but includes an option to extend it for another year. He has scored 13 goals in 26 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

Dyche also suggested that there was uncertainty about Ben Gibson's future, while preparing his team for a tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup with Norwich City on Saturday.