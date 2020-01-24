Michael Jordan says global expansion has brought the NBA to its highest point | NBA News

Michael Jordan said the global expansion of the NBA has brought the game to a "historic high."

The owner of the Charlotte Hornets, speaking at a press conference before the clash of his team with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Paris Game 2020, recalled having played in the French capital in a preseason tournament in 1996 and placed it as part of the legacy of the international growth of the NBA. .

"The game has grown tremendously since I played here 23 years ago," he said. "The Dream Team had started it. Then there was the time I played here. Now we have two teams playing a regular season game here. We have expanded to Africa and China."

"The game is expanding all over the world. I'm glad to have been part of it, but I think it will continue to grow due to the passion for the game of basketball."

"The game is at an all time high. I think fans are starting to understand how fun it is to play."

When asked about his team's trip to Paris, Jordan said: "We are very happy to be here. I imagine there are 28 other teams that would love to do the same."

"Every time the league invites us (to play internationally), it's great for our culture and for players to understand and see a different country, as well as joining as a unit."

"Each team appreciates the opportunity to play these games, where the league asks us to."

Image:

LeBron James looks at the basket against the Pistons



Jordan was asked what he thought about the frequent comparisons between him and LeBron James about the title of "the greatest of all time."

"We play at different times," he said. "He is an amazing player. He is one of the best players in the world, if not one of the best."

"There is a tendency to compare times with times and it will continue to happen. I think he has left his mark. When you start comparisons, it is what it is. I take it with a grain of salt. He is a devil. Of a basketball player."

Jordan was also asked about his thoughts on Zion Williamson's explosive debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The 2019 draft No. 1 general team recently signed an agreement with Jordan Brand.

Image:

Zion Williamson shoots a shot during his debut



"It's not just me. The NBA is very fortunate to have a young man who shows such passion for the game, he said." That is something you cannot give. You were born with him and want to share it with the rest of the world.

"Jordan Brand considers Zion as an impact player who brings energy to the game of basketball. We were lucky that he chose us. We can't play basketball for him, but we have the opportunity to show his talent. That's our job. He's going to be. What you saw the other night is a sign of what to expect in the future. That's great for the league.

