Mexico breaks a caravan of migrants, pleasing the White House

MEXICO CITY – For generations, Mexico served as a relatively open road for undocumented immigrants traveling to the United States. Tens of thousands cross the country every year, mostly unhindered by Mexican authorities.

But the new hardline stance of the Mexican government on migration entered a new phase this week with its strong response to a large caravan of Central American migrants who tried to enter Mexico.

The Mexican government effectively dismantled the caravan on the southern border of the nation in recent days, using a combination of carrots and sticks, the appeal of a possible job for those who chose to legally enter, and pepper spray, detention and deportation to those who did not.

By Friday, a caravan that had added up to 4,000 a week ago had been reduced to several dozen, most of them languishing in Ciudad Tecún Umán in Guatemala, where they were considering their frustrated hopes and their next movements. More than 800 were sent back to Honduras and another 800 remained detained in Mexico, government officials said.