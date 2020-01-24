Mexico breaks a caravan of migrants, pleasing the White House

MEXICO CITY – For generations, Mexico served as a relatively open road for undocumented immigrants traveling to the United States. Tens of thousands cross the country every year, mostly unhindered by Mexican authorities.
But the new hardline stance of the Mexican government on migration entered a new phase this week with its strong response to a large caravan of Central American migrants who tried to enter Mexico.
The Mexican government effectively dismantled the caravan on the southern border of the nation in recent days, using a combination of carrots and sticks, the appeal of a possible job for those who chose to legally enter, and pepper spray, detention and deportation to those who did not.
By Friday, a caravan that had added up to 4,000 a week ago had been reduced to several dozen, most of them languishing in Ciudad Tecún Umán in Guatemala, where they were considering their frustrated hopes and their next movements. More than 800 were sent back to Honduras and another 800 remained detained in Mexico, government officials said.
"I didn't cross because I saw the difficulties," said Rony Benitez, 49, a Honduran bus driver, who was sitting on a sidewalk in Tecún Umán on Friday morning. "I'm done with the caravan."
The caravan was perhaps the biggest and most dramatic test to date Mexico's new resolution of being tough on illegal migration. The policy change began last year under pressure from President Trump, who threatened to close the border and impose tariffs, demanding that the Mexican government do more to curb the flow of migrants passing through its territory on its way to the United States. .
The repression led to intense scenes this week of Mexican security forces dressed in riot gear that repel or corner Central American migrants who tried to cross the southern border of Mexico en masse.
The tactics attracted criticism from the defenders of immigrants and even some Mexican officials who accused the authorities of committing human rights violations through the use of excessive force. But the Trump administration applauded the efforts, congratulating the Mexican government for its toughest line on migration.
Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the interim deputy secretary of National Security, told reporters Friday that the Trump administration had seen more cooperation from Mexico, as well as from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, "than anyone thought possible."
He said the application was partly the result of the Diversion of dozens of National Security agents to the region to train local authorities to stop migration to the United States. He added that next week the administration would begin to carry out an agreement with Honduras to deport asylum seekers to Honduras.
For his part, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended his government's response to the caravan and said that his security forces had respected human rights and acted with professionalism.
"The problem was well resolved," he said during a press conference on Friday. "Fortunately, human rights have been respected."
The Mexican administration's response to the caravan was a sharp departure from its approach to similar mass migrations only a year ago.
López Obrador took office in December 2018 amid increased migration from Central America, when thousands fled poverty, violence and government dysfunction and tried to reach the southwest border of the United States.
But instead of preventing that flow, López Obrador, a lifelong populist and defender of the poor, opened the door even more, promising job opportunities in Mexico and distributing humanitarian visas throughout the year to almost anyone who applied.
By rejecting what he called the first law enforcement approach of his predecessors, deportations from Mexico collapsed.
But permissiveness It seemed to further encourage migration, angering Trump, who threatened Mexico with crippling tariffs and the closure of the US-Mexico border. In response, Mexico began to take strong measures against illegal migration, dramatically increasing the detentions of undocumented immigrants.
At the same time, Trump also forced his counterparts in Central America to intensify their enforcement efforts and pressured the countries of the Northern Triangle, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, to sign agreements that require migrants who went through one of those Countries first apply for asylum there before applying in the United States.
As a result of these measures, northward migration through Mexico to the United States border It has decreased considerably in recent months.
But this wave of increasingly restrictive policies throughout the region did not discourage the formation of the last caravan of migrants.
Its members, traveling on foot and hitchhiking, departed early last week from the city of San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras. The group grew in size as it headed north through Guatemala.
As the caravan approached the Mexican border, Mexican authorities issued warnings that illegal crossings would not be tolerated and urged migrants to register at official border crossings. López Obrador also hung up the possibility of employment for those who sought to enter legally, saying there were 4,000 jobs in the southern region of Mexico that were to be covered.
While some of the caravan participants showed up at the legal border crossings, thousands more became frustrated with bottlenecks and tried to cross by other means, establishing a series of clashes with Mexican authorities.
On January 18, hundreds of migrants at the forefront of the caravan. It emerged through a bridge linking the Guatemalan city of Tecún Umán with the Mexican city of Ciudad Hidalgo, and met face to face with troops from the National Guard of Mexico, who blocked their path.
A full-blown melee broke out when immigrants tried to break Mexican defenses and National Guard forces rejected with riot shields and pepper gas.
As tensions calmed down, 20 migrants were allowed to enter and register with the Mexican immigration authorities. But some were angry and others became desperate when they discovered that the Mexican government intended to send the majority of those who registered to their countries of origin.
Two days later, more than 1,000 migrants. They tried to make their way from Guatemala to Mexico by wading a river that separates the two countries and assaulting a steep bank before being repelled by Mexican security forces wielding riot shields and batons.
Although some of the migrants sneaked through the security phalanx, most returned to Guatemala.
A third confrontation, and perhaps the final blow to the migrant caravan, occurred on Thursday, when some 1,000 migrants crossed the border illegally and began walking towards the city of Tapachula. Hours later, they were cut off and surrounded by approximately 200 members of the Mexican security forces, who used pepper gas to subdue those who resisted or tried to flee.
The migrants were finally forced into buses and taken to detention centers.
Mexican authorities said that the more than 800 migrants who had been returned to their countries of origin had voluntarily gone. It was not clear if the approximately 800 who were detained faced deportation, or if they would be allowed to stay while applying for asylum or other immigration relief.
At least 1,800 members of the caravan had registered at official border crossings, government officials said, while it was believed that hundreds of others had arrived inside Mexico. Some who were part of the caravan never left Guatemala and instead turned around and went home, authorities said.
López Obrador said Friday that many in the caravan had been "tricked,quot; into believing that the move to Mexico would be easier.
"They were told that they would go through national territory without any problem," he said.
Kirk Semple reported from Mexico City, and Brent McDonald from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, and Ciudad Tecún Umán, Guatemala. Sofía Menchú contributed reports from Ciudad Tecún Umán, Guatemala, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of Washington.