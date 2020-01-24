Meghan Trainor says her new album is "emotionally everywhere,quot;

Meghan trainorThe long awaited album is here!

After three years of writing, rewriting and playing her songs for "strangers,quot; (and Uber conductors), the singer sits with Daily pop talk all Treat me one week before its launch on January 31. It is likely that Trainor music fans have already heard those singles, "No Excuses,quot; of 2018 and "Wave,quot; last September, and it seems that the next titles on the album will be just as great, especially if Justin Sylvester It has something to say about it.

Sharing your own opinion Treat me, Trainor and his characteristic dry wit describe the collection as "emotionally throughout the place … and as a bop,quot;, before moving on to the inclusion of "many dance songs,quot;. That said, she notes that her father (whose thoughts on this album, along with the rest of his family, played a considerable role in its construction) could be different on that front.

"My dad says there are too many slow songs," Trainor continues, although she and Justin agree that "it's a great album for the gym," so we might have to evaluate the tone for us next Friday. Either way, it is clear Treat me Presents top-level songs from veteran singer and songwriter.