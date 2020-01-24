Home Entertainment Meghan Markle's dad: & # 39; I lied in Meghan during the...

Meghan Markle's dad: & # 39; I lied in Meghan during the Piers Morgan interview & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Thomas Markle, the shameless father of Meghan Markle, has admitted that he invented a story while being interviewed by Piers Morgan in 2018.

After Harry and Meghan got married, Markle turned to Piers Morgan (which he has done several times) to destroy his daughter, but claimed that she had called him to see how he was doing. Markle now says he invented the story.

"Actually, on the Piers show, I lied," Thomas admitted in the Channel 5 documentary. "I said (they) called me again, and they were really worried about me, and I said: & # 39; Go for a honeymoon , don't worry about me, I'll be fine & # 39; and that was all a lie. "

