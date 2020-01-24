Meghan Markle's dad: & # 39; I lied in Meghan during the Piers Morgan interview & # 39;

Thomas Markle, the shameless father of Meghan Markle, has admitted that he invented a story while being interviewed by Piers Morgan in 2018.

After Harry and Meghan got married, Markle turned to Piers Morgan (which he has done several times) to destroy his daughter, but claimed that she had called him to see how he was doing. Markle now says he invented the story.

"Actually, on the Piers show, I lied," Thomas admitted in the Channel 5 documentary. "I said (they) called me again, and they were really worried about me, and I said: & # 39; Go for a honeymoon , don't worry about me, I'll be fine & # 39; and that was all a lie. "

He added: "So I made his image look a little better."

Meghan stopped talking to her father after she leaked photos and information to the press, a big no-no for the Royal Family. Since his rise to royalty, Markle has done nothing but spread gossip and bitterness for the success of his daughter.

He also admitted that he lied to Prince Harry about the leak:

"I denied it," he said in the documentary. "All Harry asked me was if I posed for the measurements of a suit, and I said: & # 39; No, I wasn't posing for a size of a suit, they were measuring me for a new hoodie & # 39;. is what I told them. "

He continued: “Of course it was a lie. I lied to him. I'm not proud of that, but I did it. "