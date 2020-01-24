Meek Mill scolds Draya Michele for giving her a flirty shout on Instagram

WENN / FayesVision / Avalon

The media personality shares a video of the rapper on his Instagram account & # 39; All Eyes on You & # 39; which helps your publicist to enter the place of the event after he was denied entry.

meek mill make it clear that you don't want anything to do with Draya Michele. The "Basketball Wives L.A."Alum turned 35 on Thursday, January, so it was natural for her to share some celebratory publications on her account. However, one of her updates did not suit Meek and the rapper did not hesitate to call her."

In the post since then, Draya shared a video of rapper "Going Bad" helping his publicist to enter an event when he was denied entry. His publicist was heard saying, "I'm with Draya," before Meek appeared to tell him to go with him. She wrote in the caption: "It's my birthday. So I'm the complement. This old but iconic video because my children hug me !!!!"

Draya also tagged Meek's account in his post, so the latter naturally saw what he wrote and seemed to really dislike it. The "All eyes on you" star expressed dissatisfaction in the comments section, "WTF You good my G."

People assumed that Meek was probably mad at her for posting the video because now she is expecting a child with Milano di Rouge. "His comment definitely indicated that he did not agree with his publication. It is out of place. He has a whole pregnant woman," one user suspected. "It was he who asked her why if she is publishing this and to relax hahaha," commented another.

Draya didn't seem to mind Meek's not-so-kind response. Shortly after he removed the post, he replaced it with a photo of her posing against a peach-colored wall while showing her peach from the back. Joking even more with her devotees, the birthday girl was wearing a small thong and a matching bra, looking directly at the camera with balloons in her hands.

"The best gifts are the experiences," he wrote along with the sexy photo. "1/23 great energy birthday".