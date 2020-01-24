Match Report – QPR 1 – 2 Sheff Wed

On Wednesday he matched his best performance in the FA Cup since 1997





Adam Reach celebrates the goal of Sam Winnall

On Wednesday, Sheffield matched his best performance in the FA Cup since 1997 after attacks by Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall saw QPR in the draw of all the championships on Loftus Road.

The first half was drifting towards an incident-free conclusion until Fox saw his effort squirm a little beyond Joe Lumley for the third goal of the 26-year-old season.

After the squandering of the hosts was punished, Winnall took advantage of the slack marks to sweep home before Nakhi Wells made 2-1 to cheer up local fans on a cold night in W12.

Sam Winnall celebrates after scoring his team's second goal

How he progressed to the fifth round on Wednesday …

Halfway through the first half, Lumley maintained Jacob Murphy's curling effort before QPR set off on a getaway. Ilias Chair was speeding down the field before putting the ball inside the fast Marc Pugh, who fired his shot from Cameron Dawson's right.

The teams seemed ready to enter the rest all before Wednesday scored a goal that can only be described as soft.

A quick pitch from Sam Hutchinson, at the level of the 18-yard box, passed over Todd Kane's head and landed at Fox's feet. The left side seemed confused because he had so much time to recover before seeing his shot from six yards dripping under the desperate immersion of Lumley.

The second half was equally short on opportunities, with Rangers fans increasingly frustrated with full debutant Jack Clarke, as the Tottenham borrower was dispossessed several times after failing to deliver a center.

Bright Osayi-Samuel entered his place in the 66th minute and almost had an immediate impact with his pass to find Chair, who shot wide.

Jordan Hugill had his first chance of the game, but he got rid of a shot after a glorious delivery of Kane.

The president of QPR, Ilias, faces Joey Pelupessy of Sheffield Wednesday

Osayi-Samuel continued to get involved, with his vitality and relentless career causing problems in Wednesday's backline, but the hosts lacked a vanguard.

The game would probably have been made and dusted if it had been introduced recently

Atdhe Nuhiu did not fall and Lumley did not lose control to let the ball run

Far from him.

Pugh felt that Captain Tom Lees had pushed him on Wednesday in the 88th minute, but Keith Stroud rejected the complaints.

Kadeem Harris approached before Garry Monk's men scored the decisive goal, while Nuhiu swept the ball with fellow substitute Adam Reach, whose climax was emphatically finished by Winnall to provoke jubilant scenes in front of the 3,024 traveling fans.

Wells then rounded Dawson to keep the game alive and Ebere Eze subsequently won a corner to increase the volume before Pugh's rebel effort ended with the hope of a comeback.