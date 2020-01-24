Match report – Northampton 0-0 Derby

Northampton and Derby face the repetition of the fourth round of the FA Cup at Pride Park





Wayne Rooney (L) vies for the ball with Ryan Watson

Wayne Rooney could not inspire Derby to win the FA Cup against Sky Bet League Two Northampton, as the couple faces a repeat in the fourth round at Pride Park after a forgettable draw Friday night.

The former England captain was a surprise inclusion for the Rams, but failed to captain his new club in a place in the fifth round, as Keith Curle's Northampton created the best chances of a 0-0 draw.

Charlie Goode should have been expelled from the beginning in a PTS Academy stadium with sold out tickets, but, after a bad decision by the referee, he received a postponement and took advantage of it when he dominated the defense.

How Northampton frustrated Derby …

Rooney, who captained a much changed Derby team as one of the only three players who retained their place of the Sky Bet Championship victory over Hull, was always going to be the star attraction against the team with the lowest ranking remaining in the competition of this year.

Only Ian Rush and Frank Lampard have been more prolific in the post-war FA Cup era than Rooney, who has 22 goals, but these days is deployed in a deeply entrenched midfielder role. The 34-year-old left Manchester United in 2017 as the all-time top scorer of the club and it was the Red Devils who got in the way the last time Northampton reached the fifth round.

Derby remains undefeated against Northampton in any competition, winning six and drawing five of his 11 matches.

That was 50 years ago and that day was another rebel, George Best, who would steal the show by scoring six times when United sealed an 8-2 victory. But, looking to match their 1970 counterparts, it was the hosts who almost took the lead with less than five minutes left, a deep corner that led to a goal-to-mouth fight that finally saw Vadaine Oliver's punch bouncing back of the crossbar.

Referee Darren England lifted the Derby bench when Jack Marriott was removed by Charlie Goode as the last man, and the officer did not even grant a free kick for the misdemeanor.

Rooney captained Derby in Northampton

In terms of real possibilities, Northampton was still creating the vast majority, Andy Williams with a good twist and a shot that deflected Kelle Roos's goal after 25 minutes.

Most of Derby's initial opportunities were blocked before approaching David Cornell in the goal of the hosts, with Chris Martin as the next man who refused for Northampton's brave defense.

The rest of the half passed with little incident, with Derby making a stronger start after the interval when Rooney's corner was headed by Curtis Davies.

The former Hull defender, who scored for the Tigers in their final defeat of the FA 3-2 Cup against Arsenal in 2014, was close with another header shortly before Jason Knight forced a decent stop at Cornell.

Northampton is undefeated in seven games in all competitions (W4 D3), after losing three of the previous five (W1 D1).

Northampton was still causing problems, Goode headed for a decent opportunity, Chris Lines sent a strike in the same direction shortly after and Matt Warburton bowed widely.

Rooney, just out of a dazzling defensive race, almost scored directly from a late corner, but there was no late goal to resolve the draw and they will both enter Monday's draw for the last 16.