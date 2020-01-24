Marie & # 39; s Rock can go to Musselburgh | Racing news





Musselburgh Racecourse

Marie & # 39; s Rock can participate in a race in Musselburgh to gain more experience before the Dawn Run Mares & # 39; Novices & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The five-year-old girl trained by Nicky Henderson has created a good impression, with the victory in her jump debut at Haydock followed by a success at Taunton.

The connections feel that another career would be good for her, and they are looking at the obstacle of the novices of the Scottish Supreme Judgment on February 2, although they distrust a difficult career.

"You can go to the Supreme Novice Test in Musselburgh a week on Sunday, more than two miles and against the boys," said Tim Palin, partner and racing director for Middleham Park Racing owners.

"We will go into it for that, we will see what the opposition looks like. If it seems that she has become a favorite, we will probably go there just to get a little more valuable experience, because she has not skipped too many Many flights in public.

"She only had to jump four in Taunton last time, when five obstacles were omitted, but we don't want to give her a difficult run five or six weeks before her main event in Cheltenham."

"It may seem that she could start to be a favorite and win there before the Dawn Run Mares Rookie."

"That is the race we are heading to in Cheltenham. She has been cited for the Supreme, but that is not on our radar. It is the novice of the mares."