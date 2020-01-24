March for life: Trump makes his first appearance, hits the Democrats | USA news

Donald Trump became the first president of the United States to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Friday, unleashing a fierce attack on his Democratic rivals during a demonstration in a year of supportive opposition elections to abortion rights.

"The unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," said the Republican president, who once said he was "pro-choice in all aspects," he told thousands of people cheering him at the rally, promoting their anti-abortion rights policies and their appointments of conservatives for the federal judiciary, including Supreme Court judges Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Plus

Protesters across the country gathered on a cold and cloudy day in the US capital. UU. For the event held annually around the anniversary of the historic decision Roe v Wade of the 1973 Supreme Court that recognized the constitutional right of a woman to abortion and legalized the procedure throughout the country. Many high school and college students joined the demonstration.

Trump, who was seeking re-election on November 3, addressed the event in the midst of his political trial in the United States Senate on charges approved by the House of Representatives led by the Democrats. Although he did not mention the political trial, he attacked congressional Democrats over abortion policy. Trump attracted a loud applause from the crowd.

Among his most loyal political supporters are evangelical Christians, who strongly oppose abortion rights. The event assumed aspects of a campaign rally, with Trump lashing out at his political opponents and some in the crowd singing "Four more years!"

Anti-abortion rights activists carry a banner during the 47th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Trump, who years before had supported abortion rights, introduced himself as an opponent committed to abortion on religious grounds.

"We know that every human soul is divine and human life, born and unborn, is made in the sacred image of the almighty God," Trump said.

Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign to appoint judges who would overthrow Roe v Wade.

Abortion remains one of the most divisive problems in the United States. About 58 percent of American adults say abortion should be legal in most cases, according to a Reuters / Ipsos survey last year.

Former US presidents UU. They chose to stay away from the march, although Republicans Ronald Reagan and George W Bush previously made comments remotely.

Roe v Wade

On March 4, the Supreme Court will hear the arguments in an important case about the legality of abortion clinic regulations in Louisiana that could lead to new restrictions on access to the procedure.

The case will test the will of the court, which has a conservative majority of 5-4 that includes the two people designated by Trump, to maintain abortion restrictions backed by Republicans who are being applied in numerous conservative states.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research and policy organization, more than 55 abortion restrictions were passed last year in state legislatures. Many of these restrictions were blocked by the courts. Activists and politicians against abortion rights say their goal is to get the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v Wade's decision.

In 2019, more than 140 measures were implemented that improve sexual and reproductive health.

Some at the Friday rally held signs with slogans that include "The most pro-life president ever," "Stop Killing Babies,quot; and "I Am The Pro-Life Generation."

Many were from religious groups and conservative nonprofit organizations.

Among them was Anne Fitzgerald, 44, who said that at age 21 she gave her daughter up for adoption so she could finish college. He now runs Days of Tears, a nonprofit organization in Virginia that advocates against abortion, and said he was marching to help women recognize "that at the time of a decision between raising or aborting a child, adoption is a viable option,quot;.

Fitzgerald said he was skeptical of Trump's stance on abortion at first, but is proud that he turned out to be a "strong ally."

Trump made video comments on the 2019 march. Vice President Mike Pence attended the event in person last year.

A "war,quot; against women

Outside the Supreme Court, protesters of the rights against abortion on the march were received by abortion rights activists, some of whom had signs that said "Keep abortion safe and legal,quot; and "Safe abortion is a human right. " There were also some activists who supported Trump's removal from office.

Emily Goodman, 33, who was with several supporters of abortion rights during the march, said the event "stinks of a form of religious fundamentalism."

"What pro-life advocates seem to be focused on is transporting young people with signs to declare that their side of the argument is correct and no other opinion matters," said Goodman, who is a volunteer for a nonprofit organization with Washington headquarters. "I wish there was a conversation today, involving two sides, focused on a woman's ability to maintain her point of view on abortion and not impose that point of view on another."

Activists for rights for and against abortion demonstrate in front of the United States Supreme Court during the 47th Annual March for Life (Oliver Douliery / AFP)

Human rights groups have accused the Trump administration of waging a war against women's rights and reproductive health by restoring and expanding the global gag rule, appointing anti-abortion rights activists to key positions in federal departments that deal with women's health and try to cut Title X funds for health providers who perform abortions or make abortion referrals.

Earlier this week, his administration announced new visa restrictions for pregnant women to combat "birth tourism."

It is not clear how the rule will apply since immigration officials cannot ask during visa interviews if a woman is pregnant or intends to do so.

Many supported the rule, but critics criticized it, saying that attacking pregnant women was "a new low point."