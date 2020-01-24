Manchester United must adapt to Tranmere conditions, says Micky Mellon | Soccer news





Micky Mellon's Tranmere is currently in the relegation zone of League One

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says Manchester United will have to adapt to conditions when traveling to Prenton Park on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sided with the League One club, which beat Watford on Thursday, for his draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The pitch at Prenton Park had several bald patches and the areas were covered with sand during Tranmere's victory over the Hornets, and the surface is likely to be similar for United's visit given the brief change between the matches.

But Mellon has limited sympathy for the Premier League team and says: "People get confused and think they have to play in a different field."

"We will play in the same field. What happens if it is windy? What happens if they are hail? Good players can adapt and adapt to anything, that is what you expect of them."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his Manchester United team lose their last two games without scoring a goal

"They know what the result should be and that is trying to win a football game and good players will find a way to do it on any surface."

"Manchester United players will probably be as well equipped as anyone to find ways to win football matches in all situations."

Despite spending his entire managerial career in the Football League, Mellon has experience in training against United, having led Shrewsbury when the two sides met in the fifth round in 2016.

Scot, 47, knows his team will have big disadvantages on Sunday, but he doesn't believe that victory over a US team that is suffering its worst start to the season in 30 years is out of the question.

"It is probably as big as possible for Tranmere," Mellon said. "In any season, being able to welcome a club of that size and history to Prenton Park is fantastic for the whole area.

"There are always possibilities in a soccer game. There are certain things you should do to increase the chances. You can win any game."

"Anyone who knows anything about football knows the size of Manchester United. But we are not playing against the size of Manchester United, we are playing against their team. We will focus on that."

"We are realistic that we will have to do many things well, but why not give the best possible effort?"