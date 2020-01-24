Mama June says she misses her children after leaving Honey Boo Boo for BF Geno Doak

The star of & # 39; Mama June: From Not to Hot & # 39; He shares a sincere message in which he expresses his hope of reuniting with his daughters after selling his house to live with his boyfriend Geno in a mobile home.

Up News Info –

Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon She misses her children, months after she reportedly declined a reunion with her family and chose to be with her boyfriend Geno Doak. On Thursday, January 23, the reality show star went to Instagram to share a sincere message expressing her hope that things will change between her and her daughters.

When posting a selfie of her smiling happily in a car, the "Mama June: from no to hot"Star wrote in the caption:" Well, I decided to say it again, I'm not saying it's perfect, since every day is a struggle and some days I just want to disappear even if my children still don't look very hard. about all of us, "he added," but I hope that one day that will happen, since I want you to know that I miss you and love you so much.

Since then, June received a lot of support from his followers, with a writing: "Nobody is perfect, wishing you the best." A fan commented: "Prayers for you and your family." A third user added: "June has been a fan for years. Please stay sober and get healthy. She was a great mother and her girls need her and love her."

<br />

June's relationship with his family began to tear after his arrest in March. Someone denounced her and her boyfriend Geno for having had a confrontation at a service station in Alabama and the police accused both of them of serious possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno was also accused of domestic violence / harassment.

A judge ordered Geno to stay away from his girlfriend because of his third-degree domestic violence charge stemming from the March arrest, but they challenged the judge's order by living together. June's family later organized an intervention that was captured on camera for "From Not to Hot," but she refused to seek help.

His youngest daughter, Honey Boo Boo, also known as Alana Thompson He said in an episode of the show that he is staying with his sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who has temporary custody of her, and it is not by choice. But June seemed challenging and chose to be with her boyfriend. In late 2019, June and Geno moved from one hotel to another after they sold their Georgia home in June.