Macron dismisses the ambassador who attacked his pension plan

PARIS [AP] – A former presidential candidate and former star of the French center on the left was fired Friday as her country's ambassador to the North and South Poles after launching repeated attacks against one of President Emmanuel Macron's flagship policies.

Ségolène Royal, who was the failed candidate of the Socialist Party in the French presidential elections of 2007 and then a senior official under the presidency of her former partner, François Hollande, was appointed to the diplomatic position by Macron in 2017.

In recent weeks, however, he has engaged in an increasingly disorderly public confrontation with Mr. Macron's administration, including the process of his own impending dismissal, and faced the news that prosecutors were investigating whether there was used funds from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for unrelated work. , an accusation she denies.

"The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs proposed that Ségolène Royal no longer hold the position of Polish ambassador," Sibeth Ndiaye, a spokesman for the French government, said Friday.