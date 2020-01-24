Macron dismisses the ambassador who attacked his pension plan

PARIS [AP] – A former presidential candidate and former star of the French center on the left was fired Friday as her country's ambassador to the North and South Poles after launching repeated attacks against one of President Emmanuel Macron's flagship policies.
Ségolène Royal, who was the failed candidate of the Socialist Party in the French presidential elections of 2007 and then a senior official under the presidency of her former partner, François Hollande, was appointed to the diplomatic position by Macron in 2017.
In recent weeks, however, he has engaged in an increasingly disorderly public confrontation with Mr. Macron's administration, including the process of his own impending dismissal, and faced the news that prosecutors were investigating whether there was used funds from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for unrelated work. , an accusation she denies.
"The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs proposed that Ségolène Royal no longer hold the position of Polish ambassador," Sibeth Ndiaye, a spokesman for the French government, said Friday.
Ms. Royal's response has been to announce a new centrist movement of her own, perhaps to challenge Mr. Macron in the 2022 elections.
Ms. Royal's diplomatic position was unconventional, which made her responsible for the interests of France in two regions where she has little or no influence, even when the superpowers are increasingly competing for Arctic energy resources.
France has no Arctic territory. Its closest point to the North Pole is a few kilometers from Dunkirk, in northern France. Within the Arctic Council, which includes Arctic states such as the United States, Canada and Russia, France is limited to an observer state that leaves little room for maneuver.
For many, Ms. Royal's appointment was a small consolation prize for a former environment minister who once played a leading role in the United Nations climate negotiations.
"They didn't give me much," Royal said in a telephone interview.
Ms. Royal said that it had been Mr. Macron's pension reform, which caused hundreds of thousands of protesters who took to the streets, who had convinced her to say what she thought about the government she was expected to serve with discretion. "Macron can't hear social anger," he said.
In December, he said in a radio interview that women "had no reason to trust this government,quot; about their pension proposals.
When Macron promised to give up his presidential pension, he asked on Twitter if, as a former investment banker, he would return to the "globalized business world with his huge golden handshakes."
After weeks of criticism, the French government got upset.
"Ségolène Royal will have to choose. Either she wants to remain an ambassador and obviously there is a duty of discretion, or she wants to maintain her freedom of expression, "Environment Minister Élisabeth Borne told the BFM news channel on January 12." In that case, you should no longer be an ambassador. "
Two days later, Ms. Royal posted a photo of a letter she had received from the ministries of foreign affairs and the environment on Facebook, warning her that the cabinet will soon discuss the termination of her position "in view of her recent public statements that challenge government policy. "
The next day, French prosecutors announced Ms. Royal's investigation into her use of ambassador funds.
But these consecutive announcements, instead of ending Mrs. Royal's political career, proved an unexpected springboard to revive him, at least temporarily.
Brought back under the spotlight, Royal announced his own political movement that he described as a "third way," echoing Macron's words during the last presidential elections.
"I'm afraid there's no room for her," said Gérard Grunberg, a political scientist at Sciences Po, who said his program looked like Socialist Party, which he left in 2017. "It's a last attempt at recovery, but I think his time is up."
When asked about the coincidence between her start of the movement and her dismissal, Ms. Royal said she "had the intuition that it was time to defend herself."
"It's called political talent!"