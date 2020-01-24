Luka Doncic named the Star opener as the star of the Dallas Mavericks makes more history | NBA News

In a season of breaking records, it is not surprising that Luka Doncic has made more history after being named a starter in the NBA All-Star game.

The Dallas Mavericks player has become a good faith superstar this season and becomes the youngest player born in Europe to start the game, and the youngest overall starter since LeBron James in 2005.

Doncic won the second highest number of votes, which is an amazing achievement in the second year of his NBA career. However, it is not surprising, since it is in the MVP count in its second season, averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9 assists per game, which means that it is in the top five for points and assists and within 20 Better for rebounds.

The Slovenian leads the league in double triples, double triples of 30 points and ranks in the top five in points per game and assists per game this season. The second year guard is also one of the two players who records a game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.

"It was amazing (hearing my name)," Doncic said. "I remember all those years that I used to wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning to watch the game and now I can be in it and it's a pleasure."

The 20-year-old is the sixth youngest player to dress from the beginning and joins Dirk Nowitzki (2007, 2010) and Jason Kidd (1996) as the only Mavericks to play in the game, but that won't be the only appearance from Doncic during the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He will also participate in the three-point contest on Saturday night.

The impressive versatility of his repertoire was perfected during his adolescence playing in the Euroleague and he admitted that although he was nervous in his first NBA games, he feels that his game is the same as when he arrived in the league, although it has obviously been refined in some places.

"I would play fast if it were fast, but I'm slow," he joked. "I only play at my own pace, you let the game come to you."

"In Europe everything is less. Less score, less assists, less rebounds, everything is less, but my game is more or less the same."

"I was a little nervous, especially the first two games, however, I improved my game through the NBA and I think everything went well and I just have to keep working and working and improving."

