Louis Tomlinson reacts to Eleanor Calder's engagement rumors

Louis Tomlinson It's not settling … yet.
First Only one direction lifelong singer and love Eleanor Calder Recently they were the subject of rumors of commitment (and even marriage!). But as Louis explained to Sun In a new interview, he is confident that his relationship will reach a distance, only not at this moment.
"It's not true," replied the 28-year-old when asked to make things clear, "but the luxury with Eleanor is that I've known her since before our first single & # 39; What Makes You Beautiful & # 39 ;, so it felt all the growth of everything. As I have to understand it, she has also done it, and I have the benefit that we have seen it for what it is. "
Louis, who is co-father of his 4-year-old son. Freddie with ex Briana JungwirthHe told the British newspaper that he plans "one day,quot; to propose to Eleanor. "If you ask me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more children, I would say yes," he said.
Fans will have an intimate view of Tomlinson's personal life when his solo debut album, Walls, premieres on January 31. The Briton said that many of the lyrics will reflect "overcoming some of his problems and learning from his mistakes," as well as the traumatic experience of losing his younger sister and mother in less than three years.
"Initially, when the news was heard (about Félicité) Last year, I was bitter at the fact that everyone was talking about it, "Louis recalled, referring to the sudden death of the 18-year-old in March 2019.
"Many people speculated online about what could have happened. They just told me that it was the reality of the situation, and that I had to accept it," he continued.
It was finally confirmed that the teenager died of an accidental overdose, and Louis said Sun that despite the circumstances, he felt grateful for the support of his fans.
"What was difficult was that people speculated on the details immediately, discussed online what could have happened when no one really knew and talked about my family. But really, when I looked for more, almost everything was friendly and I felt loved, "he shared. .
Louis's death to leukemia in the death of 2016 also inspired the song "Two of Us," which he said spurred, "… the fans talked to me about the loss they had had, and listened to the song and told me that I & # 39; had helped them somehow. That makes everything worthwhile. "
"Despite how difficult it can be to deal with these things when people are watching, if I have the possibility to help only one person, that's huge."