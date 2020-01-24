Louis Tomlinson reacts to Eleanor Calder's engagement rumors

Louis Tomlinson It's not settling … yet.

First Only one direction lifelong singer and love Eleanor Calder Recently they were the subject of rumors of commitment (and even marriage!). But as Louis explained to Sun In a new interview, he is confident that his relationship will reach a distance, only not at this moment.

"It's not true," replied the 28-year-old when asked to make things clear, "but the luxury with Eleanor is that I've known her since before our first single & # 39; What Makes You Beautiful & # 39 ;, so it felt all the growth of everything. As I have to understand it, she has also done it, and I have the benefit that we have seen it for what it is. "

Louis, who is co-father of his 4-year-old son. Freddie with ex Briana JungwirthHe told the British newspaper that he plans "one day,quot; to propose to Eleanor. "If you ask me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more children, I would say yes," he said.