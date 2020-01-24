Lori Harvey provokes rumors of future engagement with a new ring: & # 39; Wife Life & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML14eadba15204654bd85f75a1b3c6835211% %MINIFYHTML14eadba15204654bd85f75a1b3c6835212%

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter makes people wonder if she is engaged to her rapper boyfriend thanks to her latest Instagram update with Taina Williams.

It is Lori Harvey taking your relationship with Future to the next level? The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey unleashed rumors of engagement with her rapper boyfriend thanks to her latest Instagram Stories update on Friday, January 24.

Lori was dating her friend, Taina Williams, when he documented his departure on the photo sharing platform. In a video, both Lori and Fabulous& # 39; stepdaughter were showing their rings while chatting with a wine. Adding more fuel to the rumors, the social media star wrote along with the clip, "The wife's life," apparently hinting at her commitments.

However, some people pointed out that the Taina ring, which is currently dating G Herbo (formerly known as Lil grass), the use was part of his support with jeweler Amy Shehab. Therefore, she is probably not currently engaged to her rapper boyfriend. With that, Lori is the only one who made people wonder if she is committed to the Future.

Lori and Future first caused dating rumors in October 2019 when people suspected they were having a date in Nobu, Malibu. The creator of successes "Life is good" only confirmed the speculation months later when he turned to Instagram Stories to fall in love with his girlfriend. "No defects," so he wrote next to a photo of Lori.

Earlier this month, the couple headed to Jamaica with some of their friends, including Jordyn Woods and Normani Kordei, to celebrate their 23rd birthday. The group enjoyed various types of activities there, such as swimming in the pool and riding a motorcycle through the forest. Future also surprised her by decorating her room with rose petals and candles, although she ended up being trolled because she also did exactly the same surprise to her breast baby.

"His decorating people asked him what he wanted and he said & # 39; the usual & # 39;" said someone, as a different individual commented: "Hey, you have to do what you are going to do as long as they are happy hahaha ". Masika Kalysha He also joined the fun, "Consistency is the key."