LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Watch Sky Sports

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Christian Eriksen is close to sealing a move of £ 16.8 million from Tottenham to Inter Milan, according to Sky in italy. The move could make the midfielder earn up to £ 320,000 per week.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has laughed at suggestions that the Premier League title race is over. The fugitive leaders of the Premier League are 16 points from Manchester City with a game in hand.

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a new two-year contract with the club. The 31-year-old is now engaged with the women's Super League team until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Ben Stokes apologized after insulting a spectator during England's fourth test against South Africa. The all-terrain of England was filmed with expletives in reaction to a comment from the crowd as it left the field.

Scotland has replaced suspended substitute Finn Russell with Duncan Weir in his Six Nations squad. Russell was "disciplined for a violation of the team's protocol,quot; during this week's training camp.