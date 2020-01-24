London police expand surveillance with real-time facial recognition

LONDON – The London police department said Friday that it would start using facial recognition technology in the city to identify people outside the street in real time with video cameras, adopting a level of surveillance that is rare outside of China .
The decision is an important advance in the use of a technology that has provoked a global debate on the balance between security and privacy. Police departments argue that the software gives them a technological advantage to catch criminals who might otherwise avoid being detected. Critics say technology is an invasion of privacy and is being implemented without adequate public discussion.
Britain has been at the forefront of the debate. In a country where CCTV cameras line the streets, police surveillance has traditionally been more accepted than in other Western countries.
The technology that London plans to implement goes beyond many of the facial recognition systems used elsewhere, which compare a photo with a database to identify a person. The new systems, created by the NEC company, attempt to identify people on a real-time police watch list with security cameras, which gives officers the opportunity to stop them at the specific location.
Under pressure to address the rise in crime, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement that technology would help identify and apprehend suspects quickly and help "address serious crimes, including serious violence, firearms and firearms crimes, child sexual exploitation and help protect the vulnerable,quot;
"Every day, our police officers receive information about the suspects they should be aware of," said Nick Ephgrave, assistant commissioner of the police department, in the statement. Live facial recognition, he said, "improves the effectiveness of this touch."
"As a modern police force, I think we have a duty to use new technologies to keep people safe in London," he added.
Already widespread in China, facial recognition is gaining ground in Western countries. An investigation conducted by The New York Times this month found that more than 600 law enforcement agencies are using a facial recognition system by Clearview AI. According to researchers at Georgetown University, cities like New York, Chicago, Detroit and Washington have at least tested the use of systems in real time.
The use of facial recognition technology has generated a violent reaction. San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley in California, along with Somerville and Brookline in Massachusetts, have banned its use.
The privacy groups immediately criticized the decision in London and promised to take legal action to try to stop its deployment.
"This decision represents a huge expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the United Kingdom," said Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, a London-based group that has been fighting the use of recognition facial. "This is an impressive assault on our rights and we will challenge it."
Last year, a British judge said that Police departments could use technology without violating privacy or human rights, a case that is being appealed. The main government privacy regulator has expressed concern about the use of technology, as well as an independent report of a test use by the Metropolitan Police.
The Metropolitan Police said it would be transparent about the deployment of technology. Officers will post posters and hand out leaflets when cameras are in use.
Researchers have encountered problems with many facial recognition systems, including problems to accurately identify people who are not white men. Civil liberties groups point out failures in technology as a reason why it should not be implemented, arguing that it will lead to constant vigilance and hinder free movement.
In Britain, an independent review last year encountered many problems with a police facial recognition trial, including its accuracy. Of 42 identifications made by the system in one trial, only eight were correct.
"It was incredibly inaccurate," said Daragh Murray, a senior professor at the University of Essex who made the report. "Most of the time they didn't find the people they were looking for. From a technological perspective, you have to question the usefulness."
Murray said that without clear laws on how technology is used, police departments everywhere have ample freedom to install camera systems. Particularly worrying, he said, is the lack of transparency on how the police decide when someone is placed on a watch list.
"The police are given too much room for maneuver," Murray said. "What is needed are appropriate safeguards for use."
The Office of the Information Commissioner of Great Britain, the country's main privacy regulator, said it would monitor how the system is implemented. He said police said the department would take measures to reduce the risks of privacy and data protection.
"This is an important new technology with potentially significant privacy implications for United Kingdom citizens," said the privacy regulator in a statement.