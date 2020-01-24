London police expand surveillance with real-time facial recognition

LONDON – The London police department said Friday that it would start using facial recognition technology in the city to identify people outside the street in real time with video cameras, adopting a level of surveillance that is rare outside of China .

The decision is an important advance in the use of a technology that has provoked a global debate on the balance between security and privacy. Police departments argue that the software gives them a technological advantage to catch criminals who might otherwise avoid being detected. Critics say technology is an invasion of privacy and is being implemented without adequate public discussion.

Britain has been at the forefront of the debate. In a country where CCTV cameras line the streets, police surveillance has traditionally been more accepted than in other Western countries.

The technology that London plans to implement goes beyond many of the facial recognition systems used elsewhere, which compare a photo with a database to identify a person. The new systems, created by the NEC company, attempt to identify people on a real-time police watch list with security cameras, which gives officers the opportunity to stop them at the specific location.