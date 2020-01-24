Lizzo says he writes music for black trans women

Rolling Stone Magazine / David LaChapelle

The successful & # 39; Juice & # 39; He denies the claims that he makes music for the white audience and says that his music is for & # 39; black women, big black women and black trans women & # 39 ;.

Lizzo He has responded to the claims that his music is made to serve the white audience.

The successful producer of successes "Truth Hurts", 31, is the most nominated act at the Grammys on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with eight impressive assents, but the star has been the target of criticism that claims to alienate the black public with his music. .

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the star joked: "Yes, there are white people in my shows. What am I going to do, reject them? My music is for everyone."

She continued: "As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is of a black woman. I am making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message that I want to go directly to black women, big black women and black trans women. Period. "

Lizzo also mentioned the criticisms he received throughout his life and career in an interview with Gayle king before the awards ceremony on Sunday, and confessed that constant intimidation has strengthened its strength when it comes to the opposition.

"I think everyone has the right to their opinion, and everyone has one," he said, referring to those who oppose his message of body positivity. "We all have butts too. So do what you want with him …"