Lizzo Remix of this Girl Scout will make you buy all her cookies

The video of this Girl Scout will make you feel "good as hell,quot;.

Amory Vargo It was news this week after he released a remix of LizzoThe song "The truth hurts,quot; to sell more cookies.

For example, instead of singing, "You could have had a bad bitch, without commitment / Help yourself with your career, just a little," the croons who are members of the 9-year-old troop, "You got a thin mint, half mint / Help a community, just a little. "

He also sings: "Fresh lemons with the icing on the pump / Lemon-Ups are new and exciting," instead of the actual lyrics, "New photos with the lighting of the bomb / New man on the Minnesota Vikings."

According to its cookie sales page, Vargo's goal is to sell 2020 boxes and earn a free week at the camp. She is almost halfway too. At the time of writing this, the Ohio native had already sold 939 packages.

By Good morning america, Vargo creates a video every year to help boost sales; However, this is the most successful so far. The video has about 106,000 views so far.