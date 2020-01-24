Lizzo Remix of this Girl Scout will make you buy all her cookies

The video of this Girl Scout will make you feel "good as hell,quot;.
Amory Vargo It was news this week after he released a remix of LizzoThe song "The truth hurts,quot; to sell more cookies.
For example, instead of singing, "You could have had a bad bitch, without commitment / Help yourself with your career, just a little," the croons who are members of the 9-year-old troop, "You got a thin mint, half mint / Help a community, just a little. "
He also sings: "Fresh lemons with the icing on the pump / Lemon-Ups are new and exciting," instead of the actual lyrics, "New photos with the lighting of the bomb / New man on the Minnesota Vikings."
According to its cookie sales page, Vargo's goal is to sell 2020 boxes and earn a free week at the camp. She is almost halfway too. At the time of writing this, the Ohio native had already sold 939 packages.
By Good morning america, Vargo creates a video every year to help boost sales; However, this is the most successful so far. The video has about 106,000 views so far.
It seems that Vargo is also a fan of the Grammy-nominated artist.
"She really loves Lizzo," her mother, Samantha, saying Today. "We talk a lot about the meanings behind the songs, and we listen to Lizzo at home. I really love the message that Lizzo shares about loving who you are, being independent. It resonates well with a girl I feel and I feel comfortable with our bodies is so important and so difficult in the modern era. "
"Truth Hurts,quot; was not the only song Vargo considered. According to Good morning america, the junior explorer initially considered remixing Lil Nas X"Old Town Road,quot;, but could not get the lyrics to work.
Watch the video to hear the melody.
