Lizzo: "I want my music to make black and trans women feel good!"

Lizzo may have left social networks to escape the trolls, but during a recent interview, the artist revealed that she makes music so that black and trans women feel good about themselves, that's all that matters.

"As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is of a black woman," he told Rolling Stone. "I am making music that will hopefully make other people feel good and help me discover self-love. That message I want to convey directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Point."

