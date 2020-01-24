Lizzo: "I want my music to make black and trans women feel good!"

Lizzo may have left social networks to escape the trolls, but during a recent interview, the artist revealed that she makes music so that black and trans women feel good about themselves, that's all that matters.

"As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is of a black woman," he told Rolling Stone. "I am making music that will hopefully make other people feel good and help me discover self-love. That message I want to convey directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Point."

But Lizzo doesn't leave his white fans in the cold.

"Yes, there are white people in my shows," he said. "What am I going to do, reject them? My music is for everyone."

Lizzo was responding to the claims of rapper Azealia Banks that Lizzo was dancing tap for whites:

"Lmao, the fact that the public and the media have kept this fat joke for so long is sincerely a maximum boredom. The song is not good, nor is the fat fat live show it does. The saddest thing is that the girl is legitimately talented and really only allowed to shine as long as she is allowed to be this kind of millenary mommy, "Azealia wrote in September 2019.

She went even further: "She knows that white America loves herself as a fat mom with black eyes and is playing directly with her."