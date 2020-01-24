Liverpool stars dominate Power Rankings after beating Wolves | Soccer news

Watch the Kings of the Premier League On Demand show to discover who was crowned King of the Month, presented by Budweiser, official Premier League beer partner







Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official Premier League beer, have teamed up to offer you the weekly Power Ranking.

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero tops the list for the third consecutive week after scoring the winner only six minutes after arriving as a late substitute in a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United.

Sergio Agüero made the difference after coming as a substitute with 23 minutes left and scoring the winner against Sheffield United

Chelsea's full-back César Azpilicueta gets into second place after temporarily advancing his side in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, having attended Callum Hudson-Odoi against Burnley and scored in Brighton earlier this month.

But Liverpool dominates the top table, with Alisson (No. 3), Trent Alexander-Arnold (No. 6), Jordan Henderson (No. 7), Virgil van Dijk (No. 8) and Roberto Firmino (No. 10), all occupying positions in the Top 10 after a 2-1 victory over Wolves.

Southampton end Nathan Redmond (No. 4) broke the deadlock with a stunner at Crystal Palace before teammate Stuart Armstrong (No. 11) hit another scorcher to double the Saints' lead.

Leicester's side, Ricardo (No. 5) scored and helped when the Foxs won again in a 4-1 victory at West Ham, while Watford striker Troy Deeney (No. 9) opened the scoring during the defeat of 2-1 of his team against Aston Villa.

In terms of the best player in each club, the goalkeepers led the group in four of the 20 clubs, including Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth), Alisson (Liverpool), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) and Dean Henderson (Sheffield United).