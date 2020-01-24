Lisa Ashton: What happens after securing your PDC Tour Card in Q-School? The | Darts news

"I didn't just come to do the numbers. I know I have to do the hard work and I hope to compete, get there and give them a chance."





Ashton will appear at the opening of the Double Title Players Championship next month. Photo: Steven Paston / PA Wire

Lisa Ashton created her own dart story by becoming the first woman to progress in Q-School and get a PDC Tour card, but what's next for The Lancashire Rose?

After four strenuous four days of action, Ashton claimed the final qualification place in the UK School Qualification Order of Merit after a dramatic conclusion to the proceedings in Wigan last Sunday.

The four-time women's world champion was denied an automatic Tour card on the second day, losing to Kai Fan Leung of Hong Kong at a decisive stage, having won seven games earlier in the day.

Ashton also reached the fifth round of Thursday's opening day, although successive second-round departures over the weekend ensured that he faced a nervous wait to find out if he had accumulated enough points to claim a card.

The 49-year-old was denied by a lonely point last year and it seemed that history can be repeated, just so that the results fall in his favor, which marks another seismic success for the female game.

"I'm very proud of myself. 500 men and going out with a tour card for the ladies. I couldn't be happier," Ashton said. Sky Sports News.

"This achievement is another level. To get the Tour Card and know that I'm going to play against the best men in the world, it's just another massive achievement for me."

Ashton is no stranger to the great PDC stage, as he participated in the 2019 PDC World Championship and, more recently, in the November Grand Slam of Darts.

However, Ashton's first foray into life as a PDC player will take place at the Barnsley Metrodome next month, when he competes in the first double title of the Players Championship from February 8 to 9.

She will make her first televised appearance as a PDC player during the March Open in the United Kingdom, with all 128 Tour Card holders guaranteed for the tournament called & # 39; The FA Cup of Darts & # 39; due to the exclusive open draw format.

& # 39; The Lancashire Rose & # 39; You will have the opportunity to compete in 30 Players Championship events throughout 2020 and will qualify for the November Players Championship Finals if you finish in the top 64 of the Merit Order of the Players Championship.

His performances on the court will also determine if he participates in the World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix, which will be televised live on Sky Sports

The 16 best players in the world will join the 16 best players of the one-year Pro Tour Order of Merit at the respective events and Ashton could become the first woman to compete in Blackpool and Dublin.

"It will open many more doors, more tournaments. I know I have to do the hard work and move on, but I hope to have more opportunities and see what happens."

"I didn't just come to do the numbers. I know I have to do the hard work and I hope to compete, get there and give them a chance," added the four-time world champion.

Ashton can also participate in the qualifiers for the 13 events of the European Circuit that take place throughout the season, with tournaments in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Gibraltar, Denmark and Hungary.

"There are other women capable of doing it, I just hope they follow us more,quot; Ashton on the strength deep inside the darts of ladies

The 32 best players of the European Tour Order of Merit will qualify for the European Championship in Dortmund, although their main objective will be to ensure a return to Alexandra Palace.

Ashton became the third woman to participate in the PDC World Championship when she faced Jan Dekker just over 12 months ago, having made progress in the UK women's qualification.

She lost in the semifinals of this year's standings against Fallon Sherrock, who subsequently went down in history. However, Ashton will point to Ally Pally's qualification through the Order of Merit Pro Tour route this time.

Inevitably, comparisons have been made between the achievements of Sherrock and Ashton in recent months and, although they have been achieved in completely contrasting environments, they are equally significant.

Sherrock will appear as a "challenger,quot; in this year's Premier League and will be a permanent element in all six World Series events in 2020. It remains to be seen if Ashton has a similar exposure on the World Series circuit.

Ashton faced Rob Cross and Dave Chisnall at the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Regardless of this, Ashton's debut year at the PDC will be one of the most captivating release stories of 2020. The female game is growing steadily and the evidence is compelling.

There was a record of 16 female participants for this year's Q-School, with current women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki, last year's world finalist Lorraine Winstanley and the 16-year-old Beau Greaves feeling among the applicants.

"The female darts are in the best place they've been," Ashton continued. "The ladies are improving their game, with Fallon arriving (to the third round of the World Championship) and I getting this Tour Card."

"It just shows that women are coming slowly and we hope we can get over it. I've done it, Fallon has done it. There are other women capable of doing it, I just hope they follow us more."

Ashton is a testament to this growth and the champion of the women's game will face the best in the world over the next two years, an incredible opportunity that is determined to savor.

