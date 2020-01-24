Leyton Orient will present Justin Edinburgh's stand on Saturday | Soccer news





Justin Edinburgh handled both Leyton Orient and Newport County

Leyton Orient will change the name of its West Stand to the Justin Edinburgh Stand in tribute to his former head coach.

Edinburgh died last June at the age of 49, weeks after leading the East to the National League title and returning to the Football League.

The name change of the stand at The Breyer Group Stadium will be officially marked by his wife Kerri and their children Charlie and Cydnie in preparation to start against Newport County, whom Justin also managed to promote in 2013.

The Justin Edinburgh Stand will be a lasting tribute to the former head of the East

Charlie told him Sky sports news The presentation of the stand in honor of his father is an occasion that everyone close to his family will appreciate forever.

"It's incredible news and something that the absolute world means to us as a family," he said.

"It will be a lasting (tribute to my father) in a club that meant a lot to him and to us as a family."

"We are absolutely radiant with pride and I know you will look down with a smile from ear to ear, no doubt.

"The outpouring (of emotion) since Dad's death in June: not really a single word has been said about him."

"And seeing two of his former clubs meet for this presentation of a position in his name is something that I will treasure, and family and friends will treasure for the rest of our lives."