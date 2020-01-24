LET 2020 calendar: seven new events and a large increase in the cash prize | Golf news





Esther Henseleit won the LET Order of Merit last season

The Ladies European Tour has added seven new tournaments to its calendar for 2020, with a total prize significantly increased since last year.

The calendar of 24 tournaments presents a combined prize fund of almost € 18 million, an annual increase of € 4.5 million, with the additional bonus of € 250,000 that will be divided into the top three classified in the ranking of the Costa del Sol Race .

The new season begins in February with the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville, and concludes at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open in Spain for Women in November, the final with its prize pool doubled to € 600,000.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan with LET board chair Marta Figueras-Dotti

Two of the new events will be held in Sweden, the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika and the Creekhouse Ladies Open, while LET professionals will also visit Saudi Arabia, where they will compete for $ 1m in the Saudi Ladies Championship.

The prize money increase can be attributed to the new joint venture with the LPGA Tour announced last year, with LPGA commissioner Mike Whan chairing a new board that also includes R,amp;A executive director Martin Slumbers and European Tour CEO Keith Pelley

LET announces the 2020 calendar with a total prize fund of almost 18 million euros

24 tournaments, including 15 in Europe

Seven new events and seven more with portfolios of more than € 500,000

The largest full-field prize fund: $ 1 million in Saudi Arabia; € 1.5m mixed event with the European Tour in Sweden and a $ 1.1m event to be announced

New Race to Costa del Sol offers the largest group of LET bonds

"The LET and the LPGA only started working together in September 2019, but we have been impressed by the results in the first 90 days and the positive response of the entire golf industry," said Whan.

"With the overall increase in the portfolio and seven new events, our athletes will have more opportunities for success. It is exciting to think about what we can achieve after a full year of working with our new board."

"We have a long way to go, but I am very happy to say that this is the best position in which European women's professional golf has been."

The CEO of LET, Alexandra Armas, added: "I want to thank all the federations that have shown their confidence in our new team and vision, but I also recognize the important contribution of our promoters and sponsors of existing events, whose long-term support and commitment term is immensely valuable to our organization

The captain of the Solheim Cup, Catriona Matthew, welcomed the new schedule

"What we have achieved in the last 90 days is incredible and this is just the beginning of a new direction for LET."

The new partnership and the improved schedule have been well received by the European Solheim Cup captain, Catriona Matthew, as well as the Dutch star Anne Van Dam.

"I promised to play in the LET in Europe last year and I couldn't be more excited about what has been achieved in the last 90 days to improve the calendar," Matthew said. "This is a tour in which existing players and those who join for the first time should be proud to participate.

"I will be watching some of the young and exciting players that are coming as we hope to retain the Solheim Cup in Toledo next year."

Anne Van Dam will organize a new tournament in her local field

Van Dam, who enjoyed a Solheim Cup winning debut with Matthew at Gleneagles last year, hopes to have the opportunity to be a tournament ambassador for the new Dutch Ladies Open, which will be played at his local field, Rosendealsche Golf Club, in Arnhem

She said: "It is important to have an event in your country to help develop the game and inspire the next generation, as well as it inspired me when I could see and play at the Dutch Ladies Open when I was young. The 2020 Schedule looks very strong and I am very happy to have an event in the Netherlands. "