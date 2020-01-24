Home Entertainment Lena Waithe supposedly dating and living with the actress of & #...

Lena Waithe supposedly dating and living with the actress of & # 39; Harriet & # 39; Cynthia Erivo!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

As news of Lena Waithe's separation from his wife, Alana Mayo, came online on Thursday, more details about the separation emerged, with reports that Waithe has already begun dating Harriet's actress, Cynthia Erivo And they supposedly live together!

"After thinking carefully and considering it, we have decided to separate," Waithe and Mayo said in a joint statement published through PEOPLE. "We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©