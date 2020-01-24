Lena Waithe supposedly dating and living with the actress of & # 39; Harriet & # 39; Cynthia Erivo!

As news of Lena Waithe's separation from his wife, Alana Mayo, came online on Thursday, more details about the separation emerged, with reports that Waithe has already begun dating Harriet's actress, Cynthia Erivo And they supposedly live together!

"After thinking carefully and considering it, we have decided to separate," Waithe and Mayo said in a joint statement published through PEOPLE. "We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time."

But according to Bossip, the director of The Queen & Slim has approached Erivo since 2018, and the couple lives together as a couple.

Now fans are giving this particular post a look:

"I finally found my sister. Lena, you're absolutely everything," Erivo wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. "You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, I'm glad to have you in my life! Trapped like glue! SHINE!!"

Neither Waithe nor Erivo have confirmed the rumored romance, but fans are convinced that this is the main reason why Waithe and Mayo have separated.