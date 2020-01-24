Learning to swim: an Australian birthright

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. This week's number is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter from the Australian office.
Recently, at age 20, I finally decided to learn to swim.
It wasn't that I couldn't stay afloat. Like many Australians, I learned the basics of how not to die in open water during school classes. But for a son of Chinese immigrants who had settled in a suburb of Sydney miles from the ocean, swimming was more a matter of survival than sport.
Last year, we lived the hottest and driest year we could remember, preparing the scene for a fierce fire season in which thousands turned to bodies of water as a literal refuge from smoke and fire, a bleak vision for the inhabitants of the coast that had more pleasant associations with beaches, pools and inlets.
Living inland, we had less access to water. The trip to the beach was always a long affair. Once a year, we pack drinks and food (there were always slices of watermelon, for some reason) in the car. Then, after supporting the hot seat belts to the touch and the drama of finding a place to park, there was the horizon, shining.
My parents rarely went to the ocean. Instead, they sat in the shade and inhaled the other Australian birthright: deep breaths filled with fresh sea air. In the waves, to the bottom of my chest, I was as far as I dared to go, watching the distant swimmers with their caps and goggles sliding through the water like seals.
Public perception of water as a key to Australian identity was never as evident as when living in the United States. During a small talk in bars and parties at home, I found it annoying and strange to admit: no, I didn't know how to surf. (And also, what the hell is a Bloomin onion?)
But it made me look at the ocean and wonder if I had missed something essential. In the landlocked cities where I stayed, I longed for the smell of salt water at strange times.
On my return to Australia a few years ago, I found a home and the means to live closer to the water, and I began to splash and gasp to reconcile with another sliver of conventional Australian identity. Friends with higher lung capacities showed me some of their secrets and I started practicing.
I'm still learning the right way to turn my head in freestyle, and I may have kicked someone's shoulder last week. But there are times when my body and water seem to merge and the wave removes all thoughts from my mind, and I understand it. It is a spiritual refuge that few fortunate of us enjoy in the world.
But like many others who have seen the smoke blur the horizon and the rain of ashes from the sky, I wonder: how much longer will it remain that way?
Now to our stories for the week.
And for you …
Last week, Livia Albeck-Ripka wrote about his experiences reporting in Mallacoota devastated by fire.
"We all know that when we take care of the Earth with the same respect that we would take care of someone dear and close to us, with the same compassion we would help a friend in need, it is not about,quot; being sustainable "; It is about respect. It is not about to be "environmental,quot; is to see ourselves as part of the environment.That is the change we need to be in the world: see the Earth as part of us and not as something we simply treat as subordinate to us, because the world Keep giving and keep drinking.
“I love this quote from Alanis Obomsawin:‘ When the last tree is cut, the last fish is caught and the last river is contaminated; when breathing the air is disgusting, you will realize, too late, that wealth is not in bank accounts and that you cannot eat money. " -Regina Power
