Learning to swim: an Australian birthright

Recently, at age 20, I finally decided to learn to swim.

It wasn't that I couldn't stay afloat. Like many Australians, I learned the basics of how not to die in open water during school classes. But for a son of Chinese immigrants who had settled in a suburb of Sydney miles from the ocean, swimming was more a matter of survival than sport.

Last year, we lived the hottest and driest year we could remember, preparing the scene for a fierce fire season in which thousands turned to bodies of water as a literal refuge from smoke and fire, a bleak vision for the inhabitants of the coast that had more pleasant associations with beaches, pools and inlets.

Living inland, we had less access to water. The trip to the beach was always a long affair. Once a year, we pack drinks and food (there were always slices of watermelon, for some reason) in the car. Then, after supporting the hot seat belts to the touch and the drama of finding a place to park, there was the horizon, shining.

My parents rarely went to the ocean. Instead, they sat in the shade and inhaled the other Australian birthright: deep breaths filled with fresh sea air. In the waves, to the bottom of my chest, I was as far as I dared to go, watching the distant swimmers with their caps and goggles sliding through the water like seals.