Laurence Fox condemned by British-Sikh politician for clumsy comments from & # 39; 1917 & # 39;

After deputy Tan Dhesi denounced him furiously for suggesting that a Sikh soldier should not have appeared in the epic film of Sam Mendes, the former star of & # 39; Lewis & # 39; He apologizes to the Sikh community.

Member of the British Sikh Parliament (MP) Tan Dhesi has furiously denounced Laurence Fox for suggesting that a Sikh soldier should not have appeared in the epic of World War I by Sam Mendes "1917".

The "Lewis" star raised his eyebrows by stating that Mendes was "institutionally racist" by issuing Nabhaan Rizwan in the role of Sikh soldier Sepoy Jondalar as a member of the British forces, accusing him of forcing diversity in the public.

In a furious article in the British newspaper Daily Mirror, the Labor Party politician denounced Fox and gave him a history lesson on Indian and Sikh participation in the conflict.

"I, proud to be the first Sikh turban elected to be part of the House of Commons, as a Labor deputy for Slough in Berkshire, will not take lessons in patriotism or military service from a theater actor dazzled by prejudice," he wrote.

"My grandfather's brother, my grandmother's brother and another family member voluntarily fought for Britain. One lost a leg. We know the price of freedom, including the defense of freedom of expression."

Dhesi demanded from the star an "unconditional apology" and continued explaining that more than 1.5 million Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis fought for Britain during the war and that the Sikhs formed 20 percent of the British army, with more than 83,000 dismissing their lives.

He then "applauded" Mendes for recognizing Sikh participation in the war and accused Fox of "inciting a poisonous cultural war against steroids, mimicking the toxic tactics of Donald Trump".

Later, Fox apologized to the Sikhs, tweeting: "Human companions who are #Sikhs. I am so moved by the sacrifices your relatives made as by the loss of all who die in the war, whatever the creed or the color Please accept my apologies for being awkward in the way I have expressed myself on this matter in recent days. "