Lauren London partners with some of Nipsey Hussle's close friends for a powerful photo shoot: fans quickly noticed the two things the actress could have lost forever

Lauren London is showing the world once again how strong a woman and mother she is after the shocking death of her life partner, Nipsey Hussle.

The actress and model has once again partnered with PUMA for a collaboration of clothes and shoes that pays tribute to the late rapper and businessman.

London turned to social networks, where he presented a series of powerful images for the "Hussle and Motivate,quot; collection of Marathon Clothing x Puma.

London looked fierce and gloomy in the promotional session with some of Hussle's close friends, including MC YG, J. Stone and Pacman Da Gunman.

One person said this about the photos: “I love this. This photo screams "only woman in my crew 😍😍".

This social media user told Hussle's lover: "Will we ever see that smile and dimples again?" The marathon continues. If you are reading this, I want to wish you and your family a lot of health and success. "

This commentator declared: "No, what saddens me is the fact that it was beginning to appear. I will not lie. I did not know who the pinch was until I heard racks in the middle. I wish I had known before. QEPD Nipsey Hussle 💙Mannn 😩 I wish I could bring him back for her! 💙 She's so strong! ❤️Your strength has no comparison. ”

One fan noted that London no longer smiles and its famous dimples are visible since he lost the love of his life:

"Wow, that first picture does not look like Lauren at all. TMC!" I feel bad for her, if it will happen from Nip to who will we ever see that smile and dimples again, "the marathon continues."

London spoke recently GQ and said this about how he met Hussle: “We met through a mutual friend, like, by phone. Since we are both from L.A., we had many friends in common. I had a couple of homely friends who had gone out with him and came back to me like, ‘Oh my God! You would really like Nip! It looks like your type! "

She continued: "I was not dating anyone at that time, nor did I do any of that. We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothes he offered me after buying a pair (copies of) Crenshaw. I stopped at his store in Crenshaw and Slauson, and he said, "Do you want to hang out?"

Lauren has reached new heights in the industry.



