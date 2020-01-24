Kyle Kuzma: Lakers' traditional ethos in the commercial market makes the agreement logical | NBA News

The urgency that caused the Lakers to make mistakes earlier in the commercial market can now be an advantage, as the team seeks to move Kyle Kuzma, and NBA Sky Sports analyst Mark Deeks explains how, if the team continues with its usual mid-season strategy – You have no choice but to deal with it.

Ten years ago, the LA Lakers were NBA champions. They won 57 games of the regular season and conquered the Boston Celtics in a series of seven-game NBA finals to win their sixteenth NBA Championship, the second highest total of all time just behind the 17 of those same Celtics Throughout its history, the Lakers franchise has the most NBA final appearances of all time (31), the most wins of all time (3,771 and counting, regular and postseason combined) , and he has only lost the postseason eleven times in his 71 years.

Of course, six of those eleven have come in a row. After winning their last title, the Lakers won 57 more games next season, but were swept in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks, and since then they have only reached the playoffs twice more; He lost again in the second round of the following year as the third seed and then escaped in 2012 as the seventh seed with 45 wins, only to be swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. Since then, they have never finished higher than the tenth place last season in the Western Conference, reaching 17 wins at one point.

Image:

Kyle Kuzma of Los Angeles Lakers and Frank Vogel at American Airlines Center



You will know that this year is very different. The signing of LeBron James in the summer of 2018 along with the exchange for Anthony Davis last summer has given the Lakers a phenomenal central duo that have led to the top of the competitive Western Conference. They are currently provisional number one with a record of 36-9, second in the entire NBA only at 39-6 Milwaukee Bucks and four and a half games ahead of the Utah Jazz in the west. Even with the incorporation of Davis, after the disappointment of the last six seasons and last year in particular, few imagined that the Lakers were so good so early.

The streak without postseason, then, will end this year. The & # 39; Lakers Exceptionalism & # 39; He is back in business, and there is a legitimate possibility in the seventeenth championship in franchise history. With this in mind, it might be time to duplicate a trade that defines the franchise, and the urgency when it comes to their movements on the list is something they have exhibited even throughout the Doldrum years.

Due to the idea of ​​Lakers Exceptionalism, a slightly hazy concept, whose core is the idea that the Lakers must always compete and, therefore, only target the best players and immediate success: the Lakers have always shown a tendency to be buyers instead of sellers in the commercial market. This is something that has been true for the team even when they were not good.

















Last year, for example, the Lakers changed a second-round pick of 2021 and their previous second-round pick Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Reggie Bullock's short-term rental. No one should have the illusion that Mykhailiuk and the second round selection are premium assets, however, they are active for the future; Given its lack of upside and contractual status, Bullock was not going to be an asset instead of providing 30-something games of quality out of shot.

Mykhailiuk, also a shooter in the same position, in theory could have fulfilled that role, but it felt more important to get someone who already had experience in the NBA, thus improving (in theory) the short-term quality of the team by sacrificing long term. Bullock did his part well enough, but since the team missed the playoffs, it finally made no difference and two assets were lost.

A much more unfortunate exchange on the last deadline saw the team move Michael Beasley's contract along with promising young center Ivica Zubac to the LA Clippers in exchange for veteran shooter Mike Muscala, a move that has given a start to one of its most immediate rivals. center of caliber, while the Lakers have nothing to show. They didn't even get salary savings, since all the players involved in the deal, including Beasley, were about to expire.

In Zubac, the Lakers gave up a good young player, someone they knew was a good young player who had been productive with them during the previous two seasons, in exchange for a veteran's rental that they thought would be a little more useful. in the postseason push. However, as it happened, Muscala did not play well and was allowed to leave as a free agent, so the Lakers gave away Zubac for literally nothing.

These are certainly not the only examples. Although occasionally they have made some movements that led them to acquire assets in exchange for unwanted contracts from other teams while they were at the lowest point of this lottery stretch, as in their movements for Jeremy Lin and José Calderón, slightly desperate movements for trying to keep the previous playoff window alive saw, give up a first-round pick for travel substitute Ramon Sessions, another first-round pick for Jordan Hill and multiple draft and money picks for Dwight Howard and Steve Nash, none of the Which worked. And then, of course, this summer, the closet was discovered almost completely when it was exchanged with New Orleans for Davis.

That last move has already worked taking into account that Davis's presence has raised the Lakers back to competition for the championship. But a perceived asset was left behind: third-year forward Kyle Kuzma. And in your case, perhaps the same urgency that has been a problem in the past could now be a justification for moving it in this period with a view to completing the equipment.

In the season, Kuzma is averaging just 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per number of games, both well below the 18.7 / 5.5 he averaged last year, but also below his career averages of 16.5 / 5.5. While he prospered as a volume shooter in two previous incarnations of the Lakers team, he has not yet found his place in the proceedings with James and Davis in tow, and is publishing a -0.5 VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) in the season .

Kuzma has not helped himself by not playing a successful defense in any position. Being inconsistent at the offensive end and looking excessively to take jumpers instead of making more controlled moves for himself or for others, it is a four-stroke stretch that does not bounce the position well or defend the baseline of the defense, and therefore So much is just as good as your shooting skills on a given night.

That said, being young, cheap, athletic and talented ball handler and pitcher, Kuzma has an eclectic mix of skills that should be analyzed well in the modern NBA if he can ever take full advantage of them. There is a value to have there as a recovery project for someone, if not these Lakers currently, and although it would mean selling little to a player who recently considered himself so valuable to the team that, according to reports, they refrained from including him in the Davis The trade talks, the fact that they have a championship caliber team, one in which Kuzma is not playing championship caliber basketball, would justify this seismic strategic change.

















The exchange of Kuzma now would not be a Zubac situation unless they want to exchange for something as forgettable as the time Muscala spent with the team. This surely will not happen, and Kuzma even at this low point has more value than that; Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings, a quality offensive player who would provide the necessary secondary and tertiary handling of the ball and the ability to play on the wing as an update of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to pair with LeBron.

To get what could only be a rental from a player who was once thought to be a key part of the future of the medium and long term franchise, will be somewhat irritating, no doubt. But if Kuzma is not going to be the third option in the team, and in a short time, the spirit of Lakers Exceptionalism demands it.

