KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian trying to have a fourth baby after saying she wants to be pregnant?

A couple of days ago, Kourtney Kardashian surprised her followers when she admitted that she would love to be pregnant again! As you know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the mother of three children, but will four soon be added to the family?

When reading Kourt's comment on Instagram in response to a fan, who wishes to be pregnant, people were surprised to say the least.

However, does Kourtney take the idea of ​​trying baby number four seriously or not?

An internal report claims to know that, as far as she is concerned, it is a subject she will never say!

So is! Kourtney prioritizes being a father more than anything else and, although it is possible that another child is not in his near future, he does not oppose that either!

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kourtney was joking about wanting to be pregnant. She was just trying to respond to a commentator's trolling. At this time she is not trying to have another baby, but it has been a conversation she has had with herself since Reign grew up. Maybe it would be possible if she found the right guy and had those conversations. She is in a state of mind to never say never when it comes to all that. "

Upon reading his response to the fan who asked him if he was pregnant, fans began to speculate that Kourt has a baby fever again since he apparently reconciled with his ex, Younes Bendjima.

Could it be your second baby daddy or not?

Ad

The source explains that "although he is definitely enjoying his time revived with Younes, he has not reached any level of conversations about a commitment, marriage or trying to have babies." Kourt is definitely not allowed to ignore those thoughts for the future, but right now, it won't happen. She is not against having more children, however, she is not at the forefront of her mind. "



Post views:

0 0