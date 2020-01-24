Kumail Nanjiani proud to have impressed Dwayne Johnson with a torn physique

%MINIFYHTML1c95e07d4c1b228abe8f973bddb1a81311% %MINIFYHTML1c95e07d4c1b228abe8f973bddb1a81312%

Instagram / WENN / Instar

Passing through & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39 ;, The actor who plays Kingo in & # 39; The Eternals & # 39; reveals that the transformation of his body has even caused a sensation in his native country, Pakistan.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani I knew he had reached the maximum physical form for his role in Marvel "The eternal"After winning the praise of the action man Dwayne & # 39;The rock& # 39; Johnson.

"The great sick"Star surprised fans last month (December 2019) when he shared two shirtless photos on Instagram, showing his full-body transformation for his role as Kingo in the upcoming comic adaptation.

The images became viral and in the attached caption, Nanjiani explained that he had spent last year on an intense diet and exercise regime to achieve his torn physique.

His dedication to work earned him an avalanche of praise from admirers and famous friends, but there was one person in particular that Nanjiani was especially proud to have impressed: the former fighter turned actor Johnson.

"Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson said: & # 39; Dense muscle is hard to achieve, my brother & # 39; he thinks my muscle is dense!" The excited 41-year-old exclaimed in the United States talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

"How could he see that? If The Rock says so, who knows best?"

However, Nanjiani admits that the images "exploded" online was "super weird": "It was a couple of strange days … It really got out of control," he said.

Even his family members were impressed by his new muscular body, which caused a sensation in the star's native Pakistan.

"My brother said:" Dad already sent your (half) naked photos to the WhatsApp groups of both families ", he recalled. "And then it appears in the newspapers in Pakistan. Then, all my aunts sent me text messages with pictures of me, like, & # 39; Very proud of you & # 39;. It is rare for your aunts to send you nude photos of yourself ".

Nanjiani confessed that he wanted to share the photos as proof of his hard work, because he was not sure he could maintain his strict diet during the holidays.

"Who knows how I will look after Christmas?" He shared his thoughts at that moment, joking: "As soon as I saw the picture, I thought: & # 39; The world must see this! & # 39;"

And after Nanjiani told the presenter Jimmy Kimmel On all the foods he had sacrificed to achieve his new body, he was surprised with a lot of goodies, including a pizza box.

"I am literally going to cry right now. I am not kidding. I am shaking," he said as he began to indulge himself. "Pizza is really good."

"The Eternals", co-star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma HayekY Harington kit, is scheduled to hit theaters in November.