Kristin Chenoweth travels with a mask to avoid the deadly coronavirus

The former actress of & # 39; Glee & # 39; He is taking precautions amid the outbreak of coronavirus that has since killed numerous people in China and spread to the United States.

Kristin Chenoweth He is trying his best to avoid a confrontation with the deadly coronavirus.

The disease, which attacks the cells of the respiratory system, began in Wuhan, China, and now cases appear in the US. UU. And the United Kingdom. While health organizations are launching plans against the virus, actress Kristin Chenoweth is taking matters into her own hands to stay safe during the trip.

Speaking to TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the "Raising mallows"The star revealed that she came prepared for the worst, showing a protective mask and offering one to the person behind the camera.

"I'm scared because I've been very sick," the Broadway icon confessed. "I can't get sick."

Emmy and Tony Award winner, who was headed to Key West, Florida for a singing concert on Saturday, confessed that she believes the masks could become a common place in the US. UU. In the middle of the break.

In China, it was confirmed that 25 people died from complications related to the virus, with more than 800 cases confirmed at the time of the publication of WENN.