Kris Boyd clarifies comments on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths | Soccer news





Leigh Griffiths scored for Celtic against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

Kris Boyd has tried to clarify the comments he made on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths after Wednesday's game against Kilmarnock.

Celtic chief Neil Lennon was one of the critics of Boyd's comments after the former Rangers striker questioned Griffiths' hunger and desire.

The former Scotland striker, who created the charity Kris Boyd in 2018 to raise awareness about mental health problems, has now tried to clarify his comments.

"My brother took his life because of his mental health problems," Boyd said in a statement.

"The pain and suffering of his suicide still haunts me and my family every day. So, please, don't accuse me of belittling another man's mental health problems as if I couldn't care less."

"Just to be perfectly clear: at Sky Sports on Wednesday night, I mentioned Leigh's mental strength to face criticism. I wasn't talking about her mental health."

"They are two totally different things. Therefore, if someone really believes they should go to Leigh Griffiths because of the problems they have been through, I'm sorry, they are wrong."

More to follow …