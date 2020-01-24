Kodak Black receives the release date 2022

According to reports, Kodak Black will be released from prison in 2022.

According to TMZ, Kodak will serve the remaining sentence in a federal prison in Kentucky after a transfer to an Oklahoma jail.

Kodak was transferred from federal prison after claiming that correctional personnel were beating him and starving him.

"This near-death experience felt as if the dogs were tearing my skin while they grabbed me and beat me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance …" Kodak said in the Instagram post … "They beat me so brutally that I had to be taken to the Box [solitary confinement] in a wheelchair. I have been here for 45 days without a commissioner, without stressful stress and with psychiatric medications. "

