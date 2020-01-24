Kodak Black receives the release date 2022

According to reports, Kodak Black will be released from prison in 2022.

According to TMZ, Kodak will serve the remaining sentence in a federal prison in Kentucky after a transfer to an Oklahoma jail.

Kodak was transferred from federal prison after claiming that correctional personnel were beating him and starving him.

"This near-death experience felt as if the dogs were tearing my skin while they grabbed me and beat me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance …" Kodak said in the Instagram post … "They beat me so brutally that I had to be taken to the Box [solitary confinement] in a wheelchair. I have been here for 45 days without a commissioner, without stressful stress and with psychiatric medications. "

Since her request through Instagram, her mother hired lawyer Benjamin Crump, known for representing Trayvon Martin's family in the case against George Zimmerman.

"I want to make sure my son is well! I don't want my son to die. If they kill my son, I will kill myself too. Please, someone help me," Marcelene Simmons urged journalists.

Kodak Black was sentenced in November to 46 months in prison on federal arms charges, although he faced up to 10 years. Prosecutors in Miami had asked for a sentence of 46 to 57 months.