Kimora Lee Simmons completes the adoption of a 10-year-old boy

Russell Simmons' ex-wife adopted a child with her current husband Tim Leissner to join her two daughters and two sons, officially making her the mother of five.

Fashion model and guru Kimora Lee Simmons She has become a five-year-old mother after adopting a 10-year-old boy named Gary.

The designer and her second husband. Tim Leissner completed adoption at the end of 2019 and now Gary joins Simmons' two daughters from their marriage to Russell Simmons and his children from a relationship with the actor Djimon Hounsou And his new man.

"Gary joins the family when Kimora's two daughters went to college," his representative tells Us Weekly. "Ming Lee Simmons She is a sophomore at New York University, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. "

"Both began their university careers and joined Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat of Kimora Lee Simmons."

"Kimora now has all the children at home. Gary joins the children Kenzo Lee Hounsou Y Wolfe Lee Leissner".

Simmons and Leissner got married in 2014 and welcomed Wolfe a year later.