Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner adopt a 10-year-old son

Kimora Lee Simmons& # 39; family became even bigger.

The businesswoman and fashion designer adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary with her husband. Tim Leissner.

"He joins the family when Kimora's two daughters went to college. Ming Lee Simmons She is a sophomore at New York University, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard, "a Kimora representative shared in a statement to E! News." Both began their university careers and joined Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat of Kimora Lee Simmons. "

"Kimora now has all the children at home," the statement concluded. "Gary joins the sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner."

While balancing his multiple businesses that once included a reality show titled Kimora: life in the fabulous lane, Kimora has always put the family first.