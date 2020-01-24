Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner adopt a 10-year-old son

Kimora Lee Simmons& # 39; family became even bigger.
The businesswoman and fashion designer adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary with her husband. Tim Leissner.
"He joins the family when Kimora's two daughters went to college. Ming Lee Simmons She is a sophomore at New York University, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard, "a Kimora representative shared in a statement to E! News." Both began their university careers and joined Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat of Kimora Lee Simmons. "
"Kimora now has all the children at home," the statement concluded. "Gary joins the sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner."
While balancing his multiple businesses that once included a reality show titled Kimora: life in the fabulous lane, Kimora has always put the family first.
"My family is the most important thing for me," he shared with Page Six Magazine. "I've never missed any kind of performance, not a recital, not a karate belt. If you play a toe or play a melody, I'm there."
And throughout the trip is her husband, who has been the "backbone of our family."
"Without rain controls, without honorable mentions, you put in the WORK! Thank you for supporting all our children equally and loving us unconditionally WITHOUT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EVERYTHING !!" She wrote on Instagram while celebrating Father's Day. "You are the best, our rock and our base! NOTHING COMPARES YOU!"
