Kim Kardashian sued for posting a picture of her and Kanye West on her Instagram account

Bradley Lamb
Kim Kardashian is being sued by a photographer after she shared a photograph he took of her and her husband Kanye West, and posted it on her Instagram account without her permission.

Photographer Saeed Bolden said in a lawsuit for copyright infringement that he took Kim and Ye's photo in June 2018 during a listening party for Nas's most recent album, Nasir.

Kim shared a black and white version of his image, and the photographer claimed in his claim that his publication received 2.2 million likes. Saeed registered a copyright last year for a photo of Kim he took in 2018.

