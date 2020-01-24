Kim Kardashian sued for posting a picture of her and Kanye West on her Instagram account

Kim Kardashian is being sued by a photographer after she shared a photograph he took of her and her husband Kanye West, and posted it on her Instagram account without her permission.

Photographer Saeed Bolden said in a lawsuit for copyright infringement that he took Kim and Ye's photo in June 2018 during a listening party for Nas's most recent album, Nasir.

Kim shared a black and white version of his image, and the photographer claimed in his claim that his publication received 2.2 million likes. Saeed registered a copyright last year for a photo of Kim he took in 2018.

Saeed states that she "did not grant him the photography license,quot; from him for his page, nor does he have his "permission or consent to publish the photograph."

Saeed also alleges that there has been "intentional, intentional and with a purpose, regardless of and indifference,quot; to his rights and that he is entitled to damages and profits obtained from him, plus attorneys' fees and costs.

He is requesting a jury trial. The amount of damage required is not specified.