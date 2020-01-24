Kim Kardashian faces a lawsuit for sharing a photo of herself with Kanye West on Instagram

Instagram

Photographer Saeed Bolden claims to have taken the black and white photo of the couple smiling at each other that was posted on the star account of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; in 2018.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian faces a lawsuit for a moment from her and her husband Kanye west that she shared on Instagram.

The reality TV star published the black and white photo of the couple smiling at each other on their social media channel in October 2018, but professional photographer Saeed Bolden now states that he took the beloved photo and, therefore, He owns it.

<br />

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Bolden says he never gave the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star's permission to use the photograph, nor did she pay him to use it, and therefore he is seeking compensation.

Bolden reportedly does not mention a price in the newspapers, but is demanding for the gains Kim earned from the charge, plus punitive damages.

In addition to naming Kim in the lawsuit, he is also suing his line of Skims girdles, because he says he shares Kim's account on the platform.

The mother of four has not yet responded to the demand.