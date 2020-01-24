Home Entertainment Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal broke into the launch of the Sunny...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal broke into the launch of the Sunny Kaushal web series

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal broke into the launch of the Sunny Kaushal web series
Kabir Khan joined an OTT platform to direct a web series called The Forgotten Army. The program follows two timelines: one set in World War II and the other set in the 1990s. Sunny Kaushal plays the leading role of soldier Surinder Sodhi, a character who always doubts whether he is a loyal soldier or a traitor. Last night, the web series team organized a launch event that was honored by several Bollywood celebrities.

However, what caught our attention was the presence of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Kabir is a good friend of Katrina and Sunny is Vicky's brother, his presence was justified. But with so much speculation about the two dates, this only made the vine buzz even more.

