Kathie Lee Gifford explains why she had to make a new life during today's show Back

Former Today is the show Hostess Kathie Lee Gifford stopped this week in her old grounds, with a glass of wine in her hand, to visit Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager and talk about her new life in Nashville. Gifford revealed that she had to move out of the Connecticut house she shared with her late husband, Frank Gifford, after she died and her children moved because she began to "feel like a mortuary."

"This house of mine in Connecticut, where Frank and I raised our beautiful children, we had many happy years," Gifford said. “And then I felt like a morgue with me alone there. And I said that I need to make a new life for myself, or it will kill me. The loneliness was paralyzing. It was paralyzing.

Kathie Lee and Frank had been married for 29 years when she died in 2015, and her children Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26, are now engaged and live their own lives. Gifford explained that when he was alone in Connecticut, he lived to go to work in the morning and co-organize the fourth hour in the morning. The Today Show with Kotb But then he went home to an empty house and wondered: "Where is there life in abundance?"

Gifford finally decided that Nashville was the answer to that question, and Kotb agreed, noting that since Gifford arrived in the city of Tennessee it was like "a puzzle piece that fit." Kotb added that he feels that it has always been that way for Gifford.

Gifford began his career in Nashville in 1978 on a program called "Hee Haw Honeys," and admitted that it was a very different city at the time. But, returning to the city took a long time to arrive. Although Nashville is no longer recognizable to her, people are the same.

The 66-year-old said she recorded three albums in the country music capital and still has friends like Dolly Parton, The Gatlin Brothers and Kenny Rogers.

Gifford made it clear as soon as he sat down with Kotb and Bush-Hager that she was happy in her new life because it is a "culture of kindness." He loves to hear church bells all the time, and said he even goes to the rodeos, before adding that he was "joking,quot; about that last part.

The fourth hour of The Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager they air on mornings on weekdays on NBC.



