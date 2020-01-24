Kash Doll and her boyfriend Pardi fall with Cardi B, cut her on Instagram

%MINIFYHTML982ddd60089476e6fb967a80b905954111% %MINIFYHTML982ddd60089476e6fb967a80b905954112%

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Ice Me Out & # 39; and her rapper / composer boyfriend Pardison Fontaine no longer follow Cardi B on social media and also the star & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Kash Doll and her boyfriend Sorry Fontainewho is also one of Cardi BThe songwriters seemed to have consequences with the "Bodak Yellow" femcee. It has just been revealed that the two pressed the unfollow button on Instagram and Cardi too.

On Twitter, Kash retweeted a message from little Waynethe daughter of Reginae Carter after the latter stopped following Fabulousstepdaughter Taina Williams. "I will literally cut everyone if I have to … my peace is important to me this year! I want to be happy and flourish in life. Some people prevent you from doing that …", the publication said.

It is not clear what exactly happened, but it was rumored that Kash and Cardi were fighting for years. However, the two rappers buried the ax in November 2019 when Kash first related to Cardi's writer, Pardi.

%MINIFYHTML982ddd60089476e6fb967a80b905954113% %MINIFYHTML982ddd60089476e6fb967a80b905954114%

Kash even stopped following Cardi's rival Nicki Minaj at that time. "I stopped following Nicki two weeks ago," Kash said. "She went into my DM talking crazy." He dragged Nicki and his fans, "I stopped following her and told her she was raving, just like all her parents."

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are not the only ones that Kash Doll cut, since he also separated from Gucci ManeThe label of becoming an independent artist. "I ASKED GUCCI MANE TO BE RELEASED FROM 1017 A couple of days ago and he said & # 39; OK & # 39 ;, MY OFFICIAL IS AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST," he recently told his followers online.

She signed with the 1017 record label in 2018. "Words can't explain how I feel right now, I just want to thank God and Gucci for believing in me," he said at the time. "He has been watching me, but it takes real shit to sign the first FEMALE ARTIST. I finally have a home and a gang that I can call my family."

However, his happiness did not last long. In March 2019, he expressed his regret: "I wish I had not signed, I would like to remain INDEPENDENT doing my thing."