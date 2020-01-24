Kangana Ranaut all ready to play an air force pilot in his next

While Kangana Ranaut has been in the news of his well-received Panga movie, this news will also excite his fans. Soon the actress will be seen playing a Ronnie Screwvala Air Force pilot in Texas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara. During a conversation with a leading leader, Kangana revealed that she has been fascinated by the armed forces since childhood and always wanted to play a soldier.

Reportedly, Kangana will start shooting for Texas in July. She is prepared to undergo extensive training before filming begins. During the interaction, Kangana also shared that he signed to Texas only two weeks ago. In addition, director Sarvesh Mewara will have professional instructors on board to train her.

Speaking of the same, Kangana insisted that it was time for people to recognize the significant contribution of women in the armed forces. She said she was happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Sarvesh Mewara, who have created an extraordinary script to celebrate the heroism of Indian soldiers.

Kangana signed saying he couldn't wait to start shooting for this. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.

%MINIFYHTML37638d504b11495e7bc4b3950bbd578913% %MINIFYHTML37638d504b11495e7bc4b3950bbd578914%