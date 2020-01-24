Kandi Burruss shares a retrospective photo from 18 years ago: fans say it looks the same

Kandi Burruss managed to impress his fans with a photo of when his godson was born. This was 18 years ago, and her followers said she looks the same. Check out the photo below.

T #TBT with my godson @__lilhak when he was born. 18 years ago Time flies! "Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone commented: Tú You and that smile! Wonderful. Congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family! "And a follower said:" Beautiful, I thought I was your daughter for a second! Always love your vibes and honesty. "

One commenter said: "You have a wonderful smile, keep smiling, may God bless you and your family with the Tri City bond," and someone else posted this: "Kandi Time is a very strange beast! Before it realize, you and Todd will be empty nesters. Omg … I can't believe your face hasn't really changed! Except now you look rich lol🌸❤️💯 '

One commenter posted: "@kandi, I promise you girl where you aged very well."

Someone else said: ka @kandi will be at ATL this weekend. I can't wait to see Old Lady Gang! "And a follower wrote:" The same beautiful smile @kandi, I'm so glad you didn't do anything to that pretty face. "

In other news, it has been revealed that Kandi has recently made sure to tell more women what they need to know about having a surrogate mother.

In several interviews, she talked about her decision to use a substitute to welcome her third child, Blaze Tucker.

She said: "A lot of people don't really have the information, so they really don't know it." People say: "Well, why do you want to do that?" And then, they automatically think it's a vain decision; you're only doing it because you don't want to (carry the baby). "

She told the ladies that this whole process is very long and should be started early.



