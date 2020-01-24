Kahlil Whitney's decision to transfer from Kentucky could have come at a better time

There are those who would say that if one is planning to leave the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program, there may be no better time than the day before a trip to Lubbock, Texas.

Lubbock's jokes are easy, especially for those who have never been there.

University basketball is difficult.

No one ever said that this would be a trap, even for a player like Kahlil Whitney, who was an McDonald & # 39; s All-American and ranked 11th in the 2019 recruitment class for 247 Sports. He was considered the Kentucky class prize, a designation that in the past often led him to be an All-American or a lottery player.

MORE: Chaotic teams deserve your attention before the NCAA Tournament

Now, for Whitney, it has resulted in the entrance to the NCAA transfer portal. He announced the decision through social networks on Friday. According to recruitment sources, his most likely destination is Georgetown, but the schools closest to his home in Chicago, Illinois and DePaul, try to convince him otherwise.

Whitney's stature as a prospect helped achieve a place in the Kentucky starting lineup on opening night in the Champions Classic against No. 1 Michigan State. However, it did not lead to so many points or rebounds. He started eight games before coach John Calipari decided to try something else. Whitney averaged 13 minutes per game. He threw 37 percent from the field and made only four triples.

However, what Whitney is doing, leaving the UK program now, in the middle of the season, with the Wildcats in 15th place and trying to move on to another SEC championship and the NCAA Tournament race, makes no sense.

Lose at least 15 games of college experience that you will never recover. When you start your next year at the university, maybe this fall if you can get an exemption from the rule of the year of residence, maybe in 2021, you will have second year eligibility.

You will lose the opportunity to develop in practice. It's not that players never improve in Kentucky. Ask the P.J. Washington, for example, or DeAndre Liggins himself from Chicago.

In the 2010-11 season, Liggins became a defensive specialist for Calipari and averaged 32 minutes per game, after averaging around 16 in his first two seasons. It became the key for wildcats to reach the final four.

Nor is it as if we had never seen a player fight for much of his first year and then flourish in the most important focus of the game. In his first year, Grayson Allen de Duke played more than 20 minutes only twice. However, in the NCAA championship game, he played 21 minutes, scored 16 points and was the essential ingredient for the Blue Devils to beat Wisconsin for the 2015 NCAA championship.

Kentucky had not given up on Whitney. He played 10 minutes in the loss to South Carolina, but when he got only four minutes combined in two subsequent games, it seemed that things were not moving in the best direction.

However, his season could have recovered. A positive approach and a few fallen shots could have increased your playing time. It wasn't too late for him to get something positive from his first season.

Now, it will simply continue, leaving all that possibility without spending.

Despite what some coaches say, there is nothing wrong with the "transfer portal,quot; of the NCAA.

It all depends on whether one chooses to use it wisely, which did not happen here.